Illinois-Wisconsin at a glance
Illinois players celebrated an upset of nationally ranked Wisconsin last season. They will take another shot at the Badgers in their season opener Friday night.

Illinois (0-0) at Wisconsin (0-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: This is the first game of the belated Big Ten Conference season. Illinois is coming off a 6-7 season, highlighted by a 24-23 upset of Wisconsin and a mid-season four-game win streak. Brandon Peters returns at quarterback for Illinois following a season in which he passed for 1,884 yards and had a hand in scoring 21 touchdowns. Wisconsin is ranked 14th in the nation and is favored to repeat as the Big Ten West champion despite losing most of its biggest offensive weapons from a year ago. A strong defense is led by junior linebacker Jack Sanborn, who led the Badgers in both tackles and interceptions last fall.

