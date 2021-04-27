Improvement is all Hawkeyes' Linderbaum wants

Tyler Linderbaum didn’t give it a first thought, much less a second one.

He didn’t even seek any feedback from the NFL about where he might fit in this year’s draft class if he had chosen to forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for a draft that begins Thursday.

He said there wasn’t a need.

The all-American anchor of the Iowa offensive line is right where he wants to be, playing center for the Hawkeyes and working to improve with the rest of a relatively young line.

“I didn’t give leaving much consideration at all. I knew I wanted to come back for sure another year and possibly two,’’ Liinderbaum said Tuesday, fielding questions for the first time since reaching that conclusion.

“I wanted to compete with my buddies. I have a lot more to do, a lot more to improve on. There was not much discussion. I was coming back for sure.’’

Three years into his college career, and just his second at center after lining up on the defensive line while redshirting in 2018, Linderbaum offered some insight into his thoughts on the matter.