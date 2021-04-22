In draft, history is on Jackson's side

Alaric Jackson was a sports medicine major at Iowa.
The three-time all-Big Ten offensive tackle also studied history.
Jackson believes his development and experience on the offensive line have positioned him to add his name to the list of Hawkeyes who have been able to take their game game to the next level.
Expected to be among Iowa players selected in the upcoming seven-round NFL draft – projected to fit into this year’s draft class at some point early on the third day in rounds four or five – Jackson simply welcomes the opportunity.
“I feel pretty prepared. We run a lot of the same type of schemes that NFL teams run, some of the same zone schemes, that type of thing,’’ Jackson said.
“Technique-wise, the coaches here key in on details and the small things. It’s never about the bigger picture. It’s about the small details. When you’re from Iowa, that’s how you learn the game.’’
The Hawkeyes have a history of offensive linemen working their way into the NFL and enjoying success.
In coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons, 18 Hawkeye offensive linemen have been selected in the NFL draft, including five in the first round.
Nine former Iowa players played the offensive line for the NFL teams in 2020.
Jackson started at left tackle in each of the 42 games he played for the Hawkeyes over the past four seasons.
He could have opted to join Tristan Wirfs in leaving the college game for an early entry into the NFL a year ago, but an early-season injury that sidelined him for three games in 2019 led Jackson wanting a healthy season in 2020.
He indicated at the time that he wanted to begin draft preparations fully healthy, something that would not have been the case a year ago, and felt like he still had room to improve before taking that next step in his career.
Coach Kirk Ferentz continued development has been a constant for Jackson since he was thrust into action as a redshirt freshman out of necessity in Iowa’s 2017 season opener against Wyoming.
Injuries created opportunities during that season for both Jackson and Wirfs, who lined up as starters at left and right tackle respectively for the final eight games of their freshmen seasons.
“I thought (Jackson) really did a good job in tough circumstances and just kept getting better and better,’’ Ferentz said. “Every position is important, but playing left tackle is a tough, challenging position and he did a really nice job with it.’’
Jackson never looked back.
He earned first-team freshman all-American honors in 2017, was named to all-Big Ten teams the next three years and was selected to two all-American teams last fall following his senior season.
Jackson took those abilities to the Senior Bowl in January.
He practiced in multiple tackle and guard spots during his week in Mobile, Ala., demonstrating his potential.
“It was a new thing for me, being around different coaches and players, kind of eye opening to see where I fit in,’’ Jackson said.
The 6-foot-5 Jackson weighed in at the Senior Bowl at 321 pounds, shortly after ending the vegan lifestyle he experimented with about a year ago. He believes the decision has benefited him.
“I’ve gotten all my strength back and I feel more fluid in my movements,’’ Jackson said. “I feel like I was able to show the scouts that I can move pretty well for my size.’’
Ferentz believes Jackson helped himself with his work at the Senior Bowl.
“Like a lot of guys, he’s hoping to play in the NFL and I think he’s going to get that opportunity,’’ Ferentz said. “I think it’s a given and I’m sure he’ll do a really good job with that opportunity when it comes available to him.’’