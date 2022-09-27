In facing Michigan, Iowa looks forward, not back

IOWA CITY – That was then. This is now.

While there were lessons learned in the 42-3 beating Michigan handed the University of Iowa football team in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, the Hawkeyes are looking forward, not back, this week.

"It’s 2022, not 2021, just like 2019 was not 2016," Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said Tuesday. "It’s a new year and that’s the way we’re going at it."

Some things haven’t changed in the nine months since the Hawkeyes were handed the second-worst loss during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure on the Iowa sidelines.

"They have a lot of really good players, and they’ve been very productive, very successful," Ferentz said. "It’s going to take our best team effort to have a chance in this ballgame. So, it’s a big challenge for us."

Ferentz said this year’s Michigan team seems to have picked up where last year’s team left off, winning its first Big Ten Conference football championship since sharing the title with Iowa in 2004.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines, who haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium in four visits since an overtime victory in 2005, arrive for Saturday’s 11:05 a.m. game with a 4-0 record and an offense that is averaging a nation-leading 50 points per game.

That, as much as anything that transpired in the past, has the Hawkeyes’ attention as they prepare for their first Big Ten home game of the season.

"We can’t do anything about what happened in the past," defensive back Kaevon Merriweather said. "It’s about getting ready for this Michigan team, which is another good one."

Michigan running back Blake Corum enters the game coming off a 243-yard rushing effort on 30 carries in the Wolverines’ 34-27 victory over Maryland last weekend.

Although last year’s starting quarterback Cade McNamara returns, J.J. McCarthy has settled in under center and has completed 80% of his 60 pass attempts through three starts.

Simply put, the Hawkeyes have plenty to prepare for this week.

"It’s great to have a top-five team coming into Kinnick. We know the crowd will be into it, there will be a lot of energy, but we know that we have to be on top of our game," Merriweather said.

That didn’t happen last December in Indianapolis and if the Hawkeyes take anything from that game, Ferentz said understanding the importance of paying attention to the details should be at the top of the list.

He suggested he’ll leave the notion of viewing this as some sort of revenge game up to the individuals.

'Those words aren’t coming out of my mouth," Ferentz said.

Instead, he simply wants Iowa to be ready.

"If you aren’t on top of things and you give up a couple of big plays, all of a sudden the hill against these guys gets pretty steep," Ferentz said. "When you’re trying to ascend a hill like that against a team that’s that talented, it’s tough. It’s tough and then they’ve got you where they want you."

Big plays made a big difference early in the Big Ten title game, where Corum scored on a 67-yard run and Roman Wilson caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to leave the Hawkeyes in a 14-0 first-quarter hole.

That is why Ferentz said finding a way to keep the game close is where Iowa’s work begins.

"You have to make sure that every play is sound and if they’re going to get something, make them really work and earn it," Ferentz said.

"We didn’t necessarily do that last year. If somebody has motivation that comes out of that – I think we all want to do better needless to say – but it’s not as simple as ‘Hey, let’s go get these guys.’ I wish it was."

While Michigan returns eight starters on offense from last year’s team and has just four returning defensive starters, Petras said the Wolverines look a lot like last year’s team.

"They have a new defensive coordinator (in former Vanderbilt coordinator Jesse Minter), but a lot of what they do is the same," Petras said. "They know what they want to be and they know how to make it work. They’ll have some new wrinkles, everybody does, but they are still who they are."

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum sees that as well.

"We know what they’re capable of, we saw that last year," Pottebaum said. "It wasn’t a lot of fun getting beat by 39 points. That’s not what Iowa football is about. It’s up to us to be ready to go."