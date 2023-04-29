A mutual comfort level exists between Iowa’s top two selections in the NFL draft and the teams which selected Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell.

As the Hawkeye defenders were introduced by their new employers at Green Bay and Detroit, respectively, it was apparent the Packers and Lions both felt they had selected players who were NFL ready.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers felt comfortable making Van Ness the draft’s 13th overall selection even though he had never started a game for the Hawkeyes.

“I think they have a very solid program. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz does a great job there,’’ Gutekunst said. “The guys from that program learn how to work and they’ve got to earn it. The culture there is important and they have a good process in the players they select.’’

Van Ness, who shared the Iowa team lead in sacks in each of the past two years and led the Hawkeyes with 11 tackles for a loss last season, told reporters he Green Bay he had no issues with how he was utilized on defense by Iowa.

Part of an eight-player rotation of defensive linemen, Van Ness was a back-up on the interior as a redshirt freshman in 2021 and lined up primarily on the edge last season.

He took nearly 1,000 snaps in his two years of competition with the Hawkeyes and only one defensive lineman, tackle Logan Lee, was on the field for more snaps last season than Van Ness.

“I’ve gotten the question thousands of times over the last few months,’’ Van Ness said. “I was very happy with the way my time at Iowa went. It’s just the Iowa way. I had two great fifth-year seniors in front of me who did the time and gave the years to the program.’’

Gutekunst said the Packers like the versatility Van Ness has demonstrated and while he will initially start out on the edge for Green Bay he could occasionally work at an interior spot.

Van Ness had a passion for hockey as a youth and played the sport until he essentially out-grew the sport.

He believes the experience has only benefitted him as he has added more than 50 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame since arriving at Iowa three years ago.

“I believe I wouldn’t be the player I am without the game of hockey,’’ Van Ness said. “But since I started play football, I fell in love with it and I knew this was what I wanted to do.’’

Van Ness won’t celebrate his 22nd birthday until July and Gutekunst doesn’t mind that at all.

“He is young and still learning, but I believe his best football is still ahead of him,’’ Gutekunst said.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes selected Campbell with the 18th pick in the first round and saw something different as he watched the 6-4, 249-pound linebacker work.

“At first glance with that size, you think he’s a big plugger, but he’s not,’’ Holmes said. “The more you look at him, you see the athletic ability come out. For a guy his size to be as athletic as he is, that’s impressive.’’

Holmes said the fact that Campbell was a two-year captain at Iowa only added to the total picture the Lions saw as they studied the Butkus Award winner from Cedar Falls.

“He’s extremely instinctive in how he goes about things,’’ Holmes said.

While many projections had Campbell as a likely second-round choice, Holmes said the top-graded linebacker was the best player available on Detroit’s list when its selection at 18 came around.

“If you believe you have a guy who can have an impact for years on your football team, you take him,’’ Holmes said. “When we selected Jack he was the highest-rated player left on our board by a good margin.’’

Campbell, who was named the Big Ten defensive player and linebacker of the year after topping 100 tackles for a second straight season, plans to demonstrate why as he settles in with Detroit.

“I plan to be the best version of Jack Campbell I can be every single day,’’ Campbell told reporters Friday at an introductory news conference in Detroit.

That was his objective at Iowa and was at the core of his approach as he worked his way through the pre-draft process.

“I feel like I have an old-school, blue-collar mindset and I feel like maybe that’s what they liked about me,’’ Campbell said. “I feel like the perfect fit for Detroit. The people in this city, they work for everything they get, never complain, never point fingers and that’s just who I feel like I am.’’