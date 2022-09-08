In ISU return to Kinnick, Iowa hopes to make noise

IOWA CITY – When the Iowa State football team last visited Kinnick Stadium, Jack Campbell was still chasing down running backs for Cedar Falls High School and Brock Purdy was two weeks away from attempting his first pass as a freshman quarterback for the Cyclones.

It’s been awhile.

ISU makes its first visit to Iowa since 2018 in Saturday’s 3 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up, a highly-anticipated opportunity for both teams.

“I’m excited about it. It’s been fun going over there, but to have them here at Kinnick, they haven’t been here since my freshman year in ’18. It’s going to be a great environment,’’ Iowa defensive end Joe Evans said.

The rivalry hits home for Evans, who earned honorable mention all-state honors as a linebacker and quarterback for Ames High School before following in his father’s footsteps and walking on at Iowa in the fall of 2018.

Then redshirting as a freshman, Evans didn’t see any action in Iowa’s 13-3 victory over Iowa State that day but remembers the hype and excitement which accompanied the game.

“It’s always a big game for the fans and whether we’re at Kinnick or at Jack Trice, the environment is awesome,’’ Evans said. “It’s going to be crazy.’’

South Dakota State got a taste of that craziness last weekend.

The Jackrabbits were called for two false starts before successfully running their first play from scrimmage.

By the time the Hawkeyes walked away with a season-opening victory, South Dakota State had collected eight false starts, a delay of game and an illegal shift among its 12 penalties.

“It was so loud,’’ Campbell said. “It’s a big advantage when the crowd is into it like that. They were a factor. There’s no question about that.’’

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said particularly in the enclosed north end zone – a project completed in 2019 – the racket being made by fans is impacting the ability of opposing offenses to execute.

“You can’t hear a thing,’’ Merriweather said. “And I know if we can’t hear, the other team for sure can’t hear what’s going on probably on something like nine out of 10 plays.’’

Merriweather said it created an advantage for the Hawkeyes in a win over Penn State last season and again last weekend. He believes it likely will continue to do so as the season progresses.

“Those people, they know how to make some noise,’’ Merriweather said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the renovation completed since Iowa State last visited Kinnick Stadium has added more than an aesthetically-pleasing end zone to the facility.

“We already had an unbelievably great stadium, but that just adds to the environment. One of these days if we ever get into an overtime game, I’ll promise you that’s where we’re going to put our opponents. We’ll pick that end,’’ Ferentz said.

“That end zone has added nothing but great things and certainly makes it a little louder down there on the field.’’

Iowa State players are preparing for the noise.

“I know all week they’ll be pumping in noise at practice. We know that South Dakota State had the two false starts the first two plays of the game,’’ Iowa State center Trevor Downing said Tuesday. “We know it’s something we’ll have to deal with.’’

That’s something Cyclones coach Matt Campbell doesn’t mind.

Winless in five games against the Hawkeyes as ISU’s coach, Campbell said the game-day energy at Kinnick Stadium and Jack Trice Stadium for Cy-Hawk match-ups is unique.

“It’s an unusually challenging place to play because it is such a great environment,’’ Campbell said. “It’s similar to what we have here and I feel like it signifies the loyalty of the fan bases of the two programs.’’

That doesn’t go unnoticed.

“The crowd and the noise they made was a big reason we were able to do what we were able to do last week,’’ Evans said. “Kinnick is a special place on game day and the fans, they’re a big part of that. They help us.’’

And when the opponent is rival and a trophy is on the line, the significance grows.

Iowa State’s last two victories over Iowa have come at Kinnick Stadium – 20-17 in 2014 on a 42-yard field goal by Cole Netten with 2 seconds remaining and 9-6 in 2012 when a 22-yard field goal by Edwin Arceo less than four minutes into the second quarter proved to be the deciding points.

Iowa has won the last six games in the series – the Hawkeyes’ longest win streak against Iowa State since winning 15 straight from 1983-97 – and that only adds to how Iowa players view things this week.

“We want to win every game, but trophy games, you want those,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell said. “They mean a little more.’’

Especially for upperclassmen on the Hawkeye roster that is the case.

For most, it will be their first Cy-Hawk experience at Kinnick Stadium after a scheduled 2020 game was canceled when the Big Ten limited teams to conference games only in a delayed COVID-impacted season.

“I’ve never had the chance to play Iowa State at home,’’ Campbell said. “I grew up a Northern Iowa fan, that’s where my dad played, so I didn’t grow up with any allegiances to either side but this is a special week, a special game, to a lot of people in the state. It means a lot.’’

Evans understands.

“This is one I’ve been looking forward to for a long, long time,’’ he said.