In last-minute drive, Stanley, Hawkeyes thrive

The Hawkeyes mustered just 18 yards of the offense in the middle two quarters of the game, and after the Cornhuskers had tied the score, Stanley found himself in the medical tent after he got rolled up on at the end of a play.

He returned and Iowa fought on, only to deal with more obstacles on its game-winning drive.

A video review overturned a call on the field, determining that Nico Ragaini had not completed a catch before he rolled to the turf and negating a 38-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

"One of the things (quarterbacks coach Ken) O’Keefe always talks about is that we need to be ready to expect obstacles, just deal with it and move on," Stanley said. "Just keep working."

A second-down incompletion left Iowa in a third-and-10 situation from its own 26, but Smith-Marsette wrapped his hands around a ball for a 22-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Smith-Marsette weathered a hit on the play, and another review wiped away an initial call on the field of targeting on the play that would have moved Iowa to the Nebraska 37-yard.