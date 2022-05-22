In-state linebacker picks Hawkeyes

Iowa has added an in-state defender to its 2023 football recruiting class.

Aidan Hall, a two-way standout on a Harlan football team which won the Iowa Class 3A state championship last fall, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on social media.

“Dreams 2 reality, I am 100-percent committed to the University of Iowa,’’ Hall wrote on Twitter.

He thanked his coaches, writing, “You guys have always believed in me and pushed me to be a better person every day,’’ and concluded by thanking Hawkeye coaches “for this amazing opportunity,’’ adding, “With that being said, I am super blessed and excited to announce I will be continuing and furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa.’’

Hall reached that decision following three visits to Iowa and after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes on May 13.

He selected Iowa over offers from Minnesota, Air Force, Army, Fordham, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Iowa State and Kansas State were also showing interest the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hall, who was recruited by the Hawkeyes as a linebacker but could fit into several positions at the next level.

He received Class 3A first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a defensive back and was a leader on the offensive side of the ball for Harlan as well.

On defense, he recorded 25 solo tackles among 29.5 stops and intercepted three passes, returning two for touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Hall rushed 94 times for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns and reached the end zone on seven of his 32 receptions, covering 755 yards.

Hall is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and is the ninth player to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December, the earliest that 2023 seniors can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.

He is the second linebacker to commit to the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle, joining Ben Kueter of Iowa City High.

Hall plays basketball and runs track for Harlan as well. He averaged 11.5 points and eight rebounds in basketball last season and qualified for the 100-meter dash at the Drake Relays, recording a top time of 10.96 seconds this spring.

