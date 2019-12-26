10 @ 10: In the rain, Hawks put final touches on bowl preparation

It’s a rainy and windy morning in San Diego, where Iowa football team is putting the final touches on its preparations for Friday’s Holiday Bowl game.
Today’s Hawkeye 10@10, your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes, looks at Michael Ojemudia’s growth, Iowa’s trip to the San Diego Zoo and the heat USC coach Clay Helton feels from lofty expectations.
All that and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. USC’s pass-first approach on offense is something Iowa defenders don’t mind.
It’s viewed as a good challenge by the Hawkeyes’ Michael Ojemudia.
The senior cornerback leads Iowa with three interceptions this season and has broken up another seven passes to help the Hawkeyes to a 9-3 record heading into the Holiday Bowl.
“He’s been persistent,’’ defensive coordinator Phil Parker said in describing Ojemudia’s growth over the past few seasons. “He just kept on going to work.’’
That has allowed Ojemudia to make the kind of progress he hoped to make as his career progressed.
“I’ve gotten better every year. The work I’ve put into it, the time in the weight room and the time in the film room, I think that shows up on the field now,’’ Ojemudia said. “The thing is, I know I still have a lot of room to get better.’’
He said the match-up with USC provides another opportunity to make that happen.
“It’s a good chance for us to play against a good offense,’’ he said.
2. The Hawkeyes list nine seniors as starters on their depth chart for Friday’s 7 p.m. Holiday Bowl match-up with USC.
That includes offense, defense and special teams.
The Trojans are even younger. Of the 48 players on the two-deep roster, including offense, defense and the kicker and punter off of special teams, only five USC players will exhaust their eligibility in the Holiday Bowl.
“They look to be a team with a bright future, a lot of young guys and you could see them improve over the course of this season,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said.
3. Iowa players had a chance to spend Wednesday afternoon at the San Diego Zoo.
It was a highly-anticipated trip for several Hawkeyes.
“Growing up, my mom always took me to the zoo in Detroit,’’ defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “We’d go every year so it’s something I always look forward to doing.’’
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was anxious to get a look at the hippos.
“Ever since I was little, the hippos have caught my attention,’’ Duncan said. “When I was growing up in Dallas, my parents got me a certificate that said I was one of the owners of a hippo at the Dallas zoo. It was a big deal. Still is. It’s going to be a lot of fun.’’
4. A couple of Pac-12 programs have given Iowa a bit of an idea about what to expect from USC as it deals with the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack.
“Oregon runs the ball fairly effectively and Arizona State has a good back (in one-time Iowa commit Eno Benjamin), so we’ve seen what they like to do against the run,’’ Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “They give us a bit of an idea about what to expect from them defensively.’’
You have free articles remaining.
5. USC coach Clay Helton believes the match-up against Iowa brings a chance for his team to add to its resume during a season that included several disappointing setbacks.
“To be able to have the chance to compete against a great team like Iowa, that’s what you want to have happen,’’ Helton said. “I’m proud of what these guys have accomplished this season and what they will continue to try to accomplish in this bowl game.’’
6. The match-up between Iowa and USC is a bit of a rarity this bowl season.
The Holiday Bowl is one of three games outside of the college football playoffs to pair two ranked teams.
The Hawkeyes enter the game ranked 19th in the most recent Associated Press poll while the Trojans are ranked 22nd.
“We’re excited about what we feel is a terrific match-up,’’ Holiday Bowl executive director Mark Neville said.
7. USC coach Clay Helton is feeling a bit of heat despite the 8-4 record compiled by a young football team.
Some of that goes with the territory of coaching at the tradition-rich program.
Some of that is a byproduct of the only loss the Trojans have dealt with in their last six games.
Oregon blew out USC 56-24 at the Coliseum, an eye-opening margin that added to the restlessness of the Trojans’ fan base.
“One of the things you learn as a head coach is that you focus on your job,’’ Helton said. “It’s hard enough to win football games. You just coach your team and keep the attention where it needs to be.’’
8. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is preparing for an honor reserved for the elite of the Hawkeyes’ elite.
Because he earned consensus all-American honors, the junior will eventually have his portrait hung on the All-American Wall at the Iowa football performance building.
“I’m not sure anybody is going to want to see my ugly mug up there,’’ Duncan said.
“I guess it’s an honor to be up there with all those other guys. They’re so deserving. Me, I’m just kicking the ball.’’
Duncan is Iowa’s 26th consensus all-American honors.
9. Friday’s game is a bit of a rarity for both Iowa and USC.
The Hawkeyes will be playing their first game against a Pac-12 team since facing Stanford in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.
The Trojans haven’t seen a Big Ten opponent since playing Ohio State in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.
Things didn’t end well for either team, Iowa losing 45-16 to the Cardinal in Pasadena and USC dropping a 24-7 game to the Buckeyes.
10. Weather conditions are expected to improve Friday in San Diego, where up to an inch of rain is expected today and more than a foot of snow is predicted in the mountains just east of here.
Translation: It’s a pretty raw day.
The current National Weather Service forecast for the game calls for temperatures in the upper 50s and dry conditions.