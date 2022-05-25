Incoming freshman won't join Hawkeyes

One of five defensive backs to sign with the Iowa football program as part of its 2022 recruiting class won’t be joining the Hawkeyes.

Olando Trader, who earned all-state honors during his senior season in high school at Jackson, Mich., announced Wednesday plans to re-open his recruitment and won’t be arriving in Iowa City in June with the bulk of the freshman class.

“Iowa has always been a place that I called home. The coaches were amazing, the environment was live and the players were great to be around,’’ Trader wrote on social media.

“After many conversations and decisions I have decided to open my recruitment up to find where I can be the most successful and better myself as a student athlete. I am de-committing from Iowa and my recruitment is 100 percent open at this time.’’

Trader, ranked as a three-star prospect, was a late addition to Iowa’s recruiting class in December, flipping his initial commitment to Central Michigan to sign a letter of intent with the Hawkeyes.

He also held offers from Nebraska and Vanderbilt at the time he announced he would go to Iowa.

Trader joined Koen Entringer, TJ Hall, Deshaun Lee and Xavier Nwankpa as defensive backs who signed with the Hawkeyes. Four signed in December and Lee, also an all-state player in Michigan, joined the class during the February signing period.

Entringer and Lee are scheduled to arrive in Iowa City next month while Hall and Nwankpa enrolled at Iowa for the spring semester and participated in offseason strength and conditioning work and spring practices.

Following Iowa’s final spring practice, coach Kirk Ferentz said he was pleased with what he had seen from both Hall and Nwankpa.

“The first-year guys on the back end, just getting the work and learning all the things that they need to do have been really good,’’ Ferentz said.

He said Nwankpa, a five-star recruit from Southeast Polk, has shown flashes of why he was rated that highly in the recruiting class.

“He’s a tremendous young guy, great personality, demeanor, really good to work with, good work ethic, good work habits and doing a great job in the classroom as well,’’ Ferentz said. “I can say the same things about TJ Hall. Both of them back there as true freshmen are doing a nice job so far.’’

