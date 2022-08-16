Injuries help Liddle gain 'deeper appreciation' for football

IOWA CITY — After a standout high school career, which included starting on the defensive line as a freshman at Bettendorf High School, the first year of Griffin Liddle’s time in the Iowa football program didn’t go entirely as planned.

An assortment of injuries kept Liddle off the practice field last fall and then again this past spring.

When the redshirt freshman reflected on trotting out to the field healthy for the first day of camp earlier this month, there was pure excitement in his voice.

“I forgot what it felt like to hit somebody,” Liddle said. “It was awesome and still is. It made me realize how much I missed football and how much I missed being in those uncomfortable times.”

The 6-foot-3 and 290-pound offensive lineman has undergone three surgeries since his senior season at Bettendorf, including hip and shoulder procedures. He said it was not one setback that caused the injuries, but a collection of things over time.

For the first time in his athletic career, Liddle was not in the middle of the action on game day. He was a spectator.

“It was a difficult battle,” he admitted. “It was a huge mental challenge. At first, it was really, really tough because I couldn’t wrap my mind around not being in a sport. I’ve always been in a sport since I was little.

“But I grew as a person and I grew a deeper appreciation for football. Being in this program and the connections I’ve made over the past year with everybody in the program has really helped a lot. They’re all here for you and they're all very selfless people.”

About two weeks after Liddle arrived on campus in June 2021, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz called Liddle into his office and notified him they were moving him from the defensive line to the offensive side.

Liddle has spent the first couple weeks of camp practicing at right guard.

“Right now, I feel like I’m in a good place,” he said. “I’m taking it day-by-day and trying to get my job done on a daily basis. I’m coming up with a goal every single day and making sure I mark that off the box, going to bed feeling good about what I did that day."

In a small sample size, offensive line coach George Barnett has been pleased with what he’s witnessed from the two-time state wrestling champion.

“Griffin is a tough kid, shows up every day to work and has a great attitude,” Barnett said. “He’s been playing quite a bit in practice, but where that is going to fall at the end of it, I’m not sure.

“It has been really great to see him work through all those trials and tribulations and adversity he had and come out on the other end of it competing like he has so far.”

Liddle stored away mental notes from watching a year ago. Still, there is no substitute for actual repetitions on the field.

“I’m starting to loosen up and really have fun with it,” Liddle said. “The first few days, it was a change of scenery for me. It was very quick, and I never experienced how quick football really can be. Each day, though, the game of football is getting slower and slower.”

Barnett said it is too early to project what kind of impact Liddle will have on the field for the Hawkeyes this season or beyond. His name is not on the preseason two-deep, but the coaching staff wants him to see the bigger picture.

“He has those intangibles that you want,” Barnett noted. “He has the toughness and he cares a ton. Like anyone else, he has to get bigger and stronger. He lost some training last year, so we don’t want to judge too quickly.

“He’s doing the right things.”

The setbacks have increased Liddle's desire and motivation for football.

“Each day that I’m in here, I enjoy it more,” he said. “I’ve seen those top guys and what it takes for them to gradually keep getting better and to get out there.

“I didn’t plan on these injuries, but I’m very thankful that it did work out like that because it did mature me as a person. It has helped me grow in all aspects of my life even outside of football.”