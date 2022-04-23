Injuries impact Hawkeyes' spring work

IOWA CITY — Iowa worked quickly Saturday in its final spring football practice.

In 90 minutes the Hawkeyes were on and off the turf at Kinnick Stadium, working through a few drills before concluding their 15th practice of the spring with a brief scrimmage.

In some respects, Iowa didn’t have much of a choice.

Injuries have sidelined a number of Hawkeyes for part or all of the spring season and while nearly everyone is expected back when summer work begins on June 6, absences did impact how Iowa worked this spring.

"You notice the volume of work we’re doing right now is a little bit less than normal and it’s been like that all spring because of the injuries," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We had talked about how we were going to do spring practice a couple of months ago, then injuries almost kind of forced our hands."

Ferentz said that cut the number of reps for many players, especially for veterans on the roster.

Hawkeyes on the two-deep roster who did not practice Saturday included offensive linemen Nick DeJong and Justin Britt, wide receiver Keegan Johnson, tight end Luke Lachey, defensive lineman Joe Evans, linebackers Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs and defensive backs Kaevon Merriweather and Jermari Harris and kicker Lucas Amaya.

An additional eight players were also sidelined because of injury issues.

While Iowa knows what it has in offensive players such as Johnson and Lachey, the latter sidelined following surgery for a thumb injury, and in its entire group of starting linebackers, Ferentz said the situation has been challenging to navigate at times.

"For a high percentage of our practices, there were times when we were maxed out with four receivers," Ferentz said. "How many plays of team can you really run? How many plays of 7-on-7s? We really had to gear some things back."

There has been more of a concentration on individual growth this spring because of the lack of bodies in certain areas.

"The cohesiveness, all that kind of stuff, will come," Ferentz said. "I’m confident we have the parts, assuming we get everybody back healthy, and we’ll focus more on that in August."

In the elements: Iowa practiced outdoors for just the third time this spring and was in Kinnick Stadium for the first time Saturday.

The Hawkeyes were greeted by southerly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour and Ferentz didn’t mind that.

"For the guys throwing the football, kicking the football, that was healthy for them and a little different from throwing and kicking indoors," Ferentz said.

Sophomore Aaron Blom and true freshman Drew Stevens, the only kickers practicing with Amaya out, struggled with consistency throughout much of the practice.

Blom hit and Stevens missed from 40 yards and both missed from 45 yards during the first of three kicking segments during the scrimmage. Three other four-kick segments from a variety of distances were hit and miss as well.

"They’ve done a pretty good job during the spring, but the consistency is going to be the issue," Ferentz said. "… I feel they’re both capable, but they don’t have that consistency yet."

Settling in: Logan Jones delivered the bulk of the snaps at center Saturday, and the sophomore from Council Bluffs Lewis Central who transitioned from defensive tackle at the start of practices said he is making progress.

"I feel like I’m learning every day," Jones said. "Going up against our defensive line, you have to get better because they’re good."

Ferentz said Jones has shown some things Iowa coaches thought they might see when he moved to the offensive side of the ball.

"He does a lot of things instinctively, naturally," Ferentz said. "He had a knack of fitting into the right places and doing the right thing."

Quick learners: Freshman defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall have had their moments after enrolling early and participating in spring practices.

Ferentz said Nwankpa "flashes some things, you can see the guy that we know he is."

Both have adjusted to the college game and to college academics quickly.

"I think we’re going to see a big jump in terms of confidence, just being a little more decisive when we get back in August," Ferentz said.

Harris to sit opener: Harris will sit out Iowa’s season opener against South Dakota State after being arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated at 2:46 a.m. last Sunday.

Iowa is following its student-athlete code of conduct in the situation, but Ferentz said Harris will miss one game because of the first-time infraction.

"Most importantly, I think he feels bad about it, seems to really feel bad about it," Ferentz said. "If there’s a positive, he was able to walk away without hurting another person or himself. That’s going to be a hard price to pay. It’s unfortunate."

