Inspired crowd, inspired defense pave way for Hawkeyes rout

IOWA CITY — Initially, it came as something of a shock to Riley Moss.

After playing an entire season with almost no fans in the stands — thanks to the dreaded virus — it seems the image of what a full, frothing Kinnick Stadium could be like had faded in his memory.

Iowa’s senior cornerback received a vivid reminder when the No. 18 Hawkeyes hosted No. 17 Indiana in their season opener Saturday.

"It was crazy," Moss said. "I kind of forgot about it. It felt like my first game in Kinnick again because it was loud and rowdy, and it was absolutely amazing. The one thing I’ll never forget in my life is running out of that tunnel, especially today. That was one of the top-three loudest crowds in Kinnick so far for me."

That’s debatable. But the sound level certainly was higher than last season when there was almost no noise, almost no atmosphere, in any stadium anywhere.

"It was awesome," center Tyler Linderbaum added. "Even just walking out for warm-ups. It made a big impact on the game."

That probably is not debatable.

The Hawkeyes clearly were fired up to play in front of fans for the first time in a year-and-a-half. Especially the defense. Particularly Moss.