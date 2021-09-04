Inspired crowd, inspired defense pave way for Hawkeyes rout

IOWA CITY — Initially, it came as something of a shock to Riley Moss.
After playing an entire season with almost no fans in the stands — thanks to the dreaded virus — it seems the image of what a full, frothing Kinnick Stadium could be like had faded in his memory.
Iowa’s senior cornerback received a vivid reminder when the No. 18 Hawkeyes hosted No. 17 Indiana in their season opener Saturday.
"It was crazy," Moss said. "I kind of forgot about it. It felt like my first game in Kinnick again because it was loud and rowdy, and it was absolutely amazing. The one thing I’ll never forget in my life is running out of that tunnel, especially today. That was one of the top-three loudest crowds in Kinnick so far for me."
That’s debatable. But the sound level certainly was higher than last season when there was almost no noise, almost no atmosphere, in any stadium anywhere.
"It was awesome," center Tyler Linderbaum added. "Even just walking out for warm-ups. It made a big impact on the game."
That probably is not debatable.
The Hawkeyes clearly were fired up to play in front of fans for the first time in a year-and-a-half. Especially the defense. Particularly Moss.
The result was an outcome that had fans and oddsmakers across the country scratching their heads and asking "Is that score right?"
It was correct: Iowa 34, Indiana 6.
The Hawkeyes held the Hoosiers, with allegedly one of the most potent offenses around, to a pair of field goals and their lowest point total in eight years. Indiana finished with 233 yards of offense, averaged only 2.5 yards per running play, converted only a third of its third-down situations.
Ballyhooed quarterback Michael Pennix Jr., who threw only four interceptions in each of his first two years as Indiana’s starter, threw three in this game and it easily could have been five or six. One pick was erased by a dubious penalty and a couple of others slithered through the hands of Iowa defenders.
The Hawkeyes’ defense scored twice as many points as Indiana’s offense in a display of total domination that, according to the Iowa players, was attributable to laser-sharp preparation as well as remarkably raucous crowd support.
Moss, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half, gave much of the credit to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker for having his players fully prepared for what Indiana was going to do. Moss said it was "all him."
"We absolutely won because of film (study)," Moss said.
Linebacker/safety Dane Belton, who also had his first career interception, said the thorough preparation had the Hawkeyes feeling very sure of themselves.
"We’re pretty confident," Belton said. "With the way we’re prepared, we’re confident against everybody. We may not always be the most skilled team but we’re always prepared."
Moss’ first pick-6 involved a little bit of luck. It came on Indiana’s third offensive snap, and Pennix’s pass caromed off star receiver Ty Fryfogle. Moss was there to pluck it out of the air and race 30 yards in the other direction.
"I didn’t even realize I scored a touchdown at first," Moss said. "When I got to the bench, I was like ‘Holy cow, that just happened."
That made the score 14-0 less than three minutes into the game, but Moss’ second TD was every bit as important.
Iowa had a 21-3 lead near the end of the second quarter but Tyler Goodson fumbled the ball away and Indiana had a chance to chop down the lead just before halftime.
That’s when all that film study paid dividends. Pennix fired a pass toward the left sideline and Moss never hesitated, slicing in front of the intended receiver and sprinting 55 yards to the end zone to make it 28-3.
With the game not even half over, it seemed to cement the final outcome.
It’s the sort of play teammates have come to expect from Moss, one of those lightly recruited in-state kids who seems to have gradually developed into a star.
"During my time at Iowa I’ve had a chance to see a lot of great defensive backs but I don’t think I’ve seen one as confident as him," said quarterback Spencer Petras, one of Moss’ roommates. "If there’s a play to be made, he’s going to make it."
The uncommon efforts of the defense more than made up for the fact that Petras and the offense had a fairly humdrum day.
That didn’t matter to the crowd of 68,166, which thoroughly enjoyed being back in Kinnick after the lost season of 2020.
"When we swarmed out before the game, I don’t think there was a person in the stadium who was sitting down," tight end Sam LaPorta said.
Petras admitted it made the entire day "really fun."
"It was great to be back in Kinnick and to have fans," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz admitted. "Boy, I can tell you we were feeling it down there."