Instate lineman is Hawkeyes' first 2023 commit

To suggest that the Iowa football program’s first verbal commitment in its 2023 recruiting class has had his eyes on the Hawkeyes for some time is a bit of an understatement.

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, a defensive tackle from Norwalk, Iowa, included a photo of himself decked out in Hawkeye apparel as a toddler in a social media post announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman, pictured wearing a wide smile, a Hawkeye warm-up top and pants, concluded his post on Twitter, that it was a decision he had “known for a while.’’

Borcherding-Johnson received a scholarship offer from Iowa during an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus in June and he accepted it Thursday, selecting the Hawkeyes over an offer from Iowa State.

“I’ve committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. I am so excited and blessed,’’ Borcherding-Johnson wrote. “Thank you to God, my family, coaches and Iowa for this opportunity. I can’t wait to wear the black and gold.’’

Borcherding-Johnson had a productive sophomore season for a Norwalk team which finished with a 2-6 record last season.

He recorded 31.5 tackles, including eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also intercepted one pass for the Warriors, a Class 3A program.