Iowa 2022 football recruits
Iowa 2022 football recruits

  Updated
Hawkeyes logo

2022 football recruits

Brian Allen, DE, 6-4, 250, Lake in the Hills, Ill. (St. Thomas More, Conn.)

Ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect, picked between Iowa and Oregon

Jacob Bostick, WR, 6-2, 170, Palatine, Ill.

Injured for all but four games in ‘21, had 31 catches for 451 yards as a junior

Caden Crawford, DL, 6-4, 250, Lansing, Kan.

Recorded 103 tackles, including 17 for a loss in ’21, Class 4A all-state selection

Jack Dotzler, OL, 6-6, 260, Waunakee, Wis.

Missed the majority of ’21 with an injury, unanimous all-state pick as a junior

Koen Entringer, DB, 6-2, 195, Ypsilanti, Mich. (Walled Lake Western HS)

An all-state selection, had 88 tackles, 11 pass break-ups, 1 pick in ‘21

Aaron Graves, DL, 6-5, 275, Dayton, Iowa (Southeast Valley HS)

Three-time all-state pick led team to 2A state title, had 32 career sacks

TJ Hall, DB, 6-0, 170, Fresno, Calif. (San Joaquin Memorial HS)

Had 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, caught 48 passes in ’21, earning all-state honors

Kaleb Johnson, RB, 6-1, 210, Hamilton, Ohio

Ran for 1,004 yards, scored 15 TDS on 155 carries during an all-state senior year

Kale Krogh, OL, 6-5, 270, Huxley, Iowa (Ballard HS)

All-state pick in ’20 and ‘21, owns school record with 11 blocked shots in hoops

Carson May, QB, 6-4, 215, Jones, Okla.

Past for 3,082 yards, 37 TDs, ran for 466 yards, 11 TDs in ’21, 2A all-state pick

Jayden Montgomery, LB, 6-0, 225, Suamico, Wis. (Bay Port HS)

Son of former Hawkeye Jerry Montgomery, missed majority of ’21 with injury

Xavier Nwankpa, DB, 6-2, 220, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Five-star recruit had 26 tackles, 4 picks in ’21 for Iowa 5A state champion

Addison Ostrenga, TE, 6-4, 220, Sun Prairie, Wis.

Caught 46 passes for 664 yards, 8 TDs as senior, first-team all-state pick in ‘21

Jaziun Patterson, RB, 5-11, 185, Pompano Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach HS)

Ran for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns on 75 carries during his senior season

Olando Trader, DB, 6-0, 185, Jackson, Mich.

Born in Liberia, earned all-state honors in ’21, set school mark for receiving yards

Cael Vanderbush, TE, 6-5, 205, Plainfield, Ind.

Top 50 player in Indiana, caught 35 passes for 736 yards and 8 TDs as a senior

Landyn Van Kekerix, LB, 6-2, 205, Inwood, Iowa (Boyden Hull/Rock Valley HS)

Class 3A first-team all-state pick, had 76 tackles and three sacks in ‘21

IOWA 2022 COMMITTED WALK-ONS

Carter Erickson, DB, 6-0, 185, Indianola, Iowa

Graham Friedrichsen, WR, 6-2, 185, Urbandale, Iowa

Luke Gaffney, DL, 6-2, 250, Robins, Iowa (Linn-Mar HS)

Will Hubert, DL, 6-3, 245, Omaha, Neb. (Papillion-La Vista HS)

Kael Kolarik, DB, 6-0, 205, Indianola, Iowa

Andrew Kraus, DL, 6-5, 225, Barrington, Ill.

Drew Stevens, PK, 6-0, 175, North Augusta, S.C.

Kyson Van Vugt, TE, 6-7, 230, Hull, Iowa (Western Christian HS)

Dominic Wiseman, DL, 6-0, 265, Davenport (North HS)

Coach speak

Kirk Ferentz on Iowa’s 2022 football recruiting class:

“To be a college football player and play in our program, it takes really hard work and serious commitment. I feel that each and every one of the 17 guys we signed today understands what it is we’re looking for and I think they fully embrace that challenge and are looking forward to getting here, just like we are looking forward to having them here.’’

By the numbers

By position: 4 defensive backs, 3 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers, 2 running backs 2 offensive linemen, 1 quarterback, 1 wide receiver

By state: Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Illinois 2, Michigan 2, California 1, Florida 1, Indiana 1, Kansas 1, Oklahoma 1, Ohio 1

