IOWA at a glance

THE QUESTIONS: Spencer Petras replaces three-year starter Nate Stanley at quarterback, but the majority of questions for the Hawkeyes reside on defense where Chauncey Golston at end and Dane Belton, Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner in the secondary are the only returning starters from the Holiday Bowl lineup. The development of a rotation on the defensive front and growth at linebacker will dictate Iowa’s defensive success. Ryan Gersonde and Tory Taylor, a 23-year-old freshman, are competing to replace Michael Sleep-Dalton as Iowa’s punter.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The 47 victories Iowa has earned over the past five seasons are the most the Hawkeyes have ever had in a five-year period. The ability to maintain that level of success could come down to Spencer Petras’ ability to use all of the weapons at his disposal and manage games, working the clock, as multiple newcomers on the Hawkeyes’ defense settle into their roles. The results in back-to-back road trips to Minnesota and Penn State will go a long way in determining the level of success Iowa enjoys this season.