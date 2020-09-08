 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa athletes resume workouts

Iowa athletes resume workouts

Hawkeyes logo

After a week-long pause because of increased positive COVID-19 test results, athletics teams at Iowa resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts on Tuesday.

The Iowa athletics department also announced weekly results for its testing program for the coronavirus, recording a 7.1-percent positivity rate with 21 positive tests among 297 tests administered between Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Overall since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported 197 positive tests, 2,836 negative tests and one inconclusive results. The program which involves student-athletes, coaches and staff members has an overall positivity rate of 6.4 percent.

According to protocol established by Iowa athletics and its medical staff, contact tracing procedures follow each positive test result to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletes and staff members.

Mandatory protocol includes isolation for all individuals who test positive as well as quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News