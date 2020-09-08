Iowa athletes resume workouts

After a week-long pause because of increased positive COVID-19 test results, athletics teams at Iowa resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts on Tuesday.

The Iowa athletics department also announced weekly results for its testing program for the coronavirus, recording a 7.1-percent positivity rate with 21 positive tests among 297 tests administered between Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Overall since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported 197 positive tests, 2,836 negative tests and one inconclusive results. The program which involves student-athletes, coaches and staff members has an overall positivity rate of 6.4 percent.

According to protocol established by Iowa athletics and its medical staff, contact tracing procedures follow each positive test result to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletes and staff members.

Mandatory protocol includes isolation for all individuals who test positive as well as quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

