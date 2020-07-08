Iowa athletics has dealt with race issues before

Recent weeks haven’t been the first time race has been an issue within the University of Iowa football program.

Many of the sentiments expressed by former players about racial disparities within the Hawkeye program over the past six weeks echo those made by Iowa players who staged a boycott of spring practices just over a half-century ago.

It was 1969, and at the heart of the issue then was a decision made by coach Ray Nagel that a pair of Black players, Greg Allison and Charles Bolden, would not be allowed to participate in spring practices because of what he labeled “personal problems.’’

Nagel’s penalties were eventually revealed to be based on academic issues for Allison and a legal problem for Bolden, who pleaded guilty later that spring to writing a check that bounced at an Iowa City business.

It wasn’t so much the decision as the way that Nagel announced it in front of the team that raised concern.

Many felt Nagel had spoken in demeaning terms about their two teammates and demanded an apology from the coach.

He obliged and apologized in front of the entire team, but he did not back down from his decision to suspend the pair.