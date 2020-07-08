Iowa athletics has dealt with race issues before

Recent weeks haven’t been the first time race has been an issue within the University of Iowa football program.
Many of the sentiments expressed by former players about racial disparities within the Hawkeye program over the past six weeks echo those made by Iowa players who staged a boycott of spring practices just over a half-century ago.
It was 1969, and at the heart of the issue then was a decision made by coach Ray Nagel that a pair of Black players, Greg Allison and Charles Bolden, would not be allowed to participate in spring practices because of what he labeled “personal problems.’’
Nagel’s penalties were eventually revealed to be based on academic issues for Allison and a legal problem for Bolden, who pleaded guilty later that spring to writing a check that bounced at an Iowa City business.
It wasn’t so much the decision as the way that Nagel announced it in front of the team that raised concern.
Many felt Nagel had spoken in demeaning terms about their two teammates and demanded an apology from the coach.
He obliged and apologized in front of the entire team, but he did not back down from his decision to suspend the pair.
A group of 16 Black Hawkeye players responded by deciding to boycott the first of the team’s spring practices on April 18. Only four Black Hawkeyes showed up at practice that day and participated throughout the spring.
Nagel told The Daily Iowan that the group who boycotted had “dismissed themselves’’ from the team with unexcused absences, something that was a violation of team policy at the time.
Even when several players approached him in the following days about rejoining the team for practices, Nagel offered only a “not now.’’
At a late April rally that attracted a crowd of around 200 people at the Iowa Memorial Union, Allison said he was disillusioned with the university’s athletic program and with Nagel in particular.
“This man brought me here and I came here because I thought it was the best offer at the time,’’ Allison said. “Well, it didn’t turn out like I thought it would. Coach Nagel didn’t come up to par.’’
Iowa was coming off of a 5-5 season in 1968, averaging a Big Ten-record 482 yards of offense and 36.6 points while setting nearly 20 school and Big Ten Conference offensive records and creating lofty expectations for the 1969 season.
A good spring from the entire team would only add to hopes for a football program that had not finished over .500 since going 5-4 in 1961.
The day before spring practices were scheduled to begin, representatives of the Afro-American Student Association at Iowa scheduled a meeting with Iowa athletics officials and Willard “Sandy’’ Boyd, who had been selected as the university’s new president.
The group, which included football and basketball athletes, wanted to talk about the suspensions, and more.
In his book Black and Gold Memories, longtime Iowa sports information director George Wine detailed a list of demands the group brought to the meeting.
They wanted financial aid provided to student-athletes in their fifth year in order to complete their undergraduate degrees, better academic counseling, more control over their own personal and social lives and $15 a month in spending money.
Serious demands at the time, they were made in an era when social unrest was taking place from coast to coast.
Martin Luther King had been assassinated, students on the campus at Kent State has been shot by National Guard members and protests over the Vietnam War had become commonplace on college campuses.
Race had become an issue on the Iowa campus.
In December, 1968, The Daily Iowan published an article entitled “UI’s Black Athletes — Some Happy Here, Others ‘What am I Doing Here?’” — a piece in which student-athletes discussed living in Iowa City and being at Iowa.
Dennis Green, a Hawkeye football player who went on to work as a head coach at the college and NFL level, was among student-athletes who suggested it was difficult being a Black student in a predominantly white community.
In that article, Bolden said, “The school should become more aware of the academic problems of the Black athlete since most of us come from educationally deprived areas.’’
The group, which met with university officials in April after furthering that discussion in March, hosted a meeting at the Iowa Field House billed as “Physical Education: A Black Man’s View’’ that attracted around 40 students, coaches and faculty members.
The university’s Board in Control of Athletics had already been discussing several of the changes the group wanted and by late April had instructed Iowa’s Big Ten faculty representative to support those changes when voted on at the conference level.
By August, a number of the boycotting players had sat down with Nagel to discuss their issues.
A dozen of the 16 players who had sat out in the spring wanted to return to the team and Nagel put their fate in the hands of his players.
In a room at the Iowa Memorial Union, the 12 players met individually with the entire team on Aug. 27, the day before practices started.
It was described by Wine as a “highly charged, emotional team meeting,’’ words that were echoed last month following a meeting between Hawkeye coaches and players when everything was put on the table for discussion.
In his book, Wine wrote, “I recall offensive coordinator Bud Tynes bolting from the meeting room sobbing uncontrollably.’’
Each player who wanted to return was voted on individually and seven players were reinstated. Five were not.
Ray Manning, a Black player who did not participate in the boycott, told Wine he considered joining the boycott in the spring.
“I almost did until I figured out it was being orchestrated by outsiders who were using the players,’’ Manning recalled, adding he believe he shared the goals of the players but felt dialogue with university officials would lead to results.
And the winners and losers ultimately?
“The players won a fifth year of financial aid, improved counseling and autonomy in their personal lives, but I think we could have gotten that by negotiating,’’ Manning told Wine. “There were certainly casualties. I lost my best friend, who was like a brother. The coaches eventually lost their jobs.
"The football program was a big loser. It took years to recover, and in a sense, the entire university lost.’’
Nagel’s team, working with a depleted roster of 64 players, went on to finish with a 5-5 record in 1969.
Nagel, who had already been embroiled in a public feud with director of athletics Forest Evashevski, was fired and rehired in the spring of 1970 but announced at the team banquet following the 1970 season that he would no longer be part of the program.
