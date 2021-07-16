Iowa baseball commit decides to play football for Hawkeyes instead

Iowa landed its latest 2022 football commitment just a long foul ball away from the Hawkeye football complex.

Addison Ostrenga, a Wisconsin prep tight end who committed to the Iowa baseball program last year, announced Friday afternoon that he will sign with the Hawkeye football program as a tight end and concentrate solely on that sport.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound multi-sport standout from Sun Prairie, Wis., becomes the eighth player to verbally commit to become part of the Iowa recruiting class.

"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at the University of Iowa," Ostrenga wrote in announcing his decision.

"I want to thank my family for their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates for their support throughout the process."

Ostrenga, the third Wisconsin prep and first tight end in the Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class, selected Iowa's scholarship offer over recruiting interest from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

In a shortened six-game spring season, Ostrenga caught 19 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns for Sun Prairie. On defense, he collected 29 tackles including three tackles for a loss.