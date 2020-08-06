Iowa caps Kinnick capacity, alters ticketing

University of Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.

For fans who have already ordered season tickets for 2020, tickets and required per-seat contributions will automatically be rolled over to 2021 and season ticket holders will not need to take any further action unless they want to request a refund or convert their per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductable donation.

Fans who do not want their tickets and per-seat contributions rolled over to 2021 have until Aug. 14 to request a refund or convert it to a donation, and that action can be taken by emailing tickets@hawkeyesports.com.

Individuals who purchased the Fight for Iowa mobile pass for the 2020 season will be fully refunded and will be required to purchase single-game tickets, if available, when they are made available to the general public.

With the single-game ticket process, fans will not be able to retain their reserved seats in 2020, but Iowa will apply season ticket locations from 2019 to tickets for the 2021 season.