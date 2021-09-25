Iowa-Colorado State statistics

Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Colorado State;0;14;0;0;--;14
Iowa;0;7;14;3;--;24
Second quarter
IA – Keagan Johnson 43-yard pass from Spencer Petras (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 5 plays, 87 yards, 1:53. Time remaining – 13:45. Score – Iowa 7-0
CS – Todd Centeio 10-yard run (Cayden Camper kick). Drive – 9 plays, 35 yards, 4:02. Time remaining – 3:55. Score – Tied 7-7
CS – Gary Williams 3-yard pass from Centeio (Camper kick). Drive – 4 plays, 23 yards, 1:08. Time remaining – 0:24. Score – Colorado State 14-7
Third quarter
IA – Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 1 play, 6 yards, 0:07. Time remaining – 8:17. Score – Tied 14-14
IA – Sam LaPorta 27-yard pass from Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 3 plays, 41 yards, 0:52. Time remaining – 6:01. Score – Iowa 21-14
Fourth quarter
IA – Shudak 45-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:16. Time remaining – 12:32. Score – Iowa 24-14
A – 65,456
;CS;IA
First downs;12;12
Rushes-yards;48-95;32-52
Passing yards;155;224
Comp-Att-Int;16-30-0;15-23-1
Total yards;250;278
Return yards;62;0
Punts-avg.;7-51.1;8-43.5
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;7-54;2-20
Possession time;31:18;28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Colorado State, A’Jon Vivens 17-45, Todd Centeio 17-19, Jaylen Thomas 6-16, Marcus McElroy 4-12, E.J. Scott 1-7, David Bailey 1-2, Thomas Pannunzio 2-(-6), Iowa, Tyler Goodson 18-57, Arland Bruce 1-13, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2-10, Monte Pottebaum 1-4, Gavin Williams 2-2, Ivory Kelly-Martin 2-0, Team 1-(-2), Charlie Jones 1-(-13), Spencer Petras 4-(-17)
Passing – Colorado State, Centeio 16-30-0-155-1; Iowa, Petras 15-23-1-224-2
Receiving – Colorado State, Trey McBride 6-59, E.J. Scott 2-51, Ty McCullouch 2-18, Scott Patchan 2-16, Gary Williams 2-2, Jaylen Thomas 1-6, Viviens 1-3; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 4-45, Goodson 4-34, Keagan Johnson 2-92, Nico Ragaini 2-38, Jones 1-9, Monte Pottebaum 1-4, Tracy 1-2
Tackle leaders – Colorado State, Scott Patchan 5-2-7, Dequan Jackson 5-1-6, Jack Howell 5-1-6, Tywan Francis 5-1-6, Toby McBride 3-2-5; Iowa, Jack Campbell 7-11-18, Seth Benson 3-8-11, Jestin Jacobs 4-4-8, Matt Hankins 4-4-8, Jack Koerner 6-0-6
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Oct. 1;at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Penn State, 3 p.m.
Oct. 16;Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.