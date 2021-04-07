Iowa derails Hawkeye Express option

The chance for Iowa football fans to take the train to Kinnick Stadium has reached the end of the line.

A unique part of the game-day atmosphere at Hawkeye home games since 2004, the Hawkeye Express will no longer operate once fans are allowed to return to Kinnick Stadium to watch Iowa football games this fall.

The Iowa athletics department and the Iowa Northern Railway jointly announced Wednesday that multiple circumstances have led to the decision to discontinue the commuter rail service between Coralville and Kinnick Stadium.

The potential of continued social distancing requirements, a need for future equipment upgrades and overall increases in operating expenses prompted the decision to end the rail shuttle that was initially designed to help ease traffic congestion on streets near Kinnick Stadium.

“While it was a difficult decision to make, we all agree it is the right decision,’’ Iowa senior associate athletics director Matt Henderson said. “This experiences would not have occurred without the Sabin family and their Iowa Northern Railway Company.’’

In 2019, the last season the Hawkeye Express operated, an average of 3,700 fans boarded the train at a makeshift station adjacent to parking lots on the western edge of Coralville.