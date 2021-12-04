Iowa fans descend on Indy after keeping the faith

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa fans were everywhere you went in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

They crowded into the Indiana Convention Center for the Big Ten Fanfest and the pregame Hawkeye Huddle. They seemed to outnumber Michigan fans in the parking lots surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium.

They came wearing shirts that said things like “It’s all Goodson. We’re Indy-bound’’ and carried 12-packs of something called Liquid Death, which as it turns out is just ordinary water in cans.

For many of them, their presence at the Big Ten championship game was an act of faith and perseverance.

There were countless tales of people who bought tickets for this game immediately after Iowa defeated Penn State on Oct. 9, then held onto them through losses to Purdue and Wisconsin and seven weeks of uncertainty. Their faith ultimately was rewarded when Minnesota put the Hawkeyes in the title game by beating the Badgers.

Former Davenport Central athletes Dallas Burke and Nick De La Cruz fell into that category. They were part of a group of about a dozen people, almost all Central alums, who held onto their tickets all these weeks hoping this might happen.