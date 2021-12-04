Iowa fans descend on Indy after keeping the faith

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa fans were everywhere you went in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.
They crowded into the Indiana Convention Center for the Big Ten Fanfest and the pregame Hawkeye Huddle. They seemed to outnumber Michigan fans in the parking lots surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium.
They came wearing shirts that said things like “It’s all Goodson. We’re Indy-bound’’ and carried 12-packs of something called Liquid Death, which as it turns out is just ordinary water in cans.
For many of them, their presence at the Big Ten championship game was an act of faith and perseverance.
There were countless tales of people who bought tickets for this game immediately after Iowa defeated Penn State on Oct. 9, then held onto them through losses to Purdue and Wisconsin and seven weeks of uncertainty. Their faith ultimately was rewarded when Minnesota put the Hawkeyes in the title game by beating the Badgers.
Former Davenport Central athletes Dallas Burke and Nick De La Cruz fell into that category. They were part of a group of about a dozen people, almost all Central alums, who held onto their tickets all these weeks hoping this might happen.
De La Cruz, now an attorney in Denver, said he looked at the price for upper deck seats on the 40-yard line even before the win over Penn State and they were priced at $75. He decided to wait. When the price shot up to $205 after that game, he still decided to fork out the money for 12 of them.
Then the Hawkeyes lost to Purdue. And Wisconsin. And their championship game hopes faded almost completely out of sight.
Some in the group wanted to jettison the tickets. De La Cruz and Burke, whose father Mike played football at Iowa in the 1980s, kept the faith.
“I said I’m not selling the tickets,’’ De La Cruz said. “There’s still a chance that Michigan can get to the title game and if they do, their fans will be starved for tickets and we’ll be able to sell them for even more money.’’
Of, course, Michigan did get here. And so did the Hawkeyes, thanks to the Golden Gophers.
Four members of the Central group had dropped out by then and De La Cruz turned a nice profit by selling those tickets to Michigan fans for $330 apiece.
The group spent a few hours tailgating at the home of Mitch Beckert, another member of their group who played tennis at Iowa and now lives in Indianapolis. They then relocated to a parking lot just south of Lucas Oil and tailgated some more there, waiting for a game in which they invested two months ago.
Davenport’s Tim Wundram, the son of former Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram, had a similar tale. He and his son Chris also bought tickets after the Penn State win and held onto them all this time, hoping the Hawkeyes could still get to Indy.
Wundram also reserved a table at St. Elmo’s Steak House, an iconic downtown restaurant, right after the Penn State game. He and Chris dined there Friday night, running into former Iowa star and Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops while they were there.
There was an interesting vibe as Iowa and Michigan fans mingled together outside the stadium in the hours leading up to the game. It wasn’t nearly as acrimonious as it might have been had they been playing some other Big Ten team. They somehow found common ground in their dislike for other programs in the league, particularly one that wears scarlet and gray.
There were a lot of conversations like one that was overheard between some black-and-gold-clad fans from Pella and some maize and blue wearers from Grand Rapids.
“If we didn’t have Ohio State at the end of our schedule every year, we’d be here more often,’’ said one lady from Michigan.
“Hey, the last time they came to Kinnick, we beat their ass,’’ countered Mrs. Pella.
“Keep doing that, please,’’ was the response.