IOWA CITY — Five storylines to follow as the University of Iowa football team begins spring practices on Wednesday:

1. Will the lines develop?

On both sides of the football, success for Iowa traditionally begins with the play of its linemen.

On the defensive front, Iowa must replace John Waggoner and Lukas Van Ness but the return of Joe Evans at end, Noah Shannon at tackle for a fifth year of competition along with two-year starting tackle Logan Lee help Iowa’s front four remain a veteran group.

Deontae Craig and Aaron Graves are positioned for additional snaps this year in a group that adds a pair of junior college transfers from Iowa Western, Anterio Thompson and Jackson Filer.

The biggest questions up front for Iowa remain on the offensive side of the ball where the Hawkeyes dealt with the inconsistencies of inexperience throughout much of last season.

Coach Kirk Ferentz believed the group made progress as Iowa prepared for its bowl win over Kentucky and there is no shortage of returning talent.

The starting five from the Music City Bowl — Connor Colby, Nick DeJong, Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones and Mason Richman — return as do two other linemen who started multiple games for Iowa last season — Tyler Elsbury and Beau Stephens.

Two graduate transfers, Daijon Parker from Division II Saginaw Valley State and Rusty Feth from Miami (Ohio), will factor into things as the offseason progresses. Parker will participate this spring while Feth, with three years of starting experience, will arrive in June.

2. What will QB look like?

This spring will not likely provide a clear picture of how Cade McNamara fits with Iowa’s offense.

The Michigan transfer continues to work his way back from knee surgery last fall and has continued his rehab work since arriving at Iowa in January.

Joe Labas, who quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to a bowl win over Kentucky in his collegiate debut, returns for his sophomore season. Deacon Hill, a transfer from Wisconsin, will be on the field for Iowa this spring.

With three-year starter Spencer Petras sidelined following shoulder surgery and the transfers of Alex Padilla to SMU and Carson May to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, there isn’t a lot of depth in this group at the moment.

3. Who steps up at linebacker?

There will be a new look for Iowa at linebacker this fall.

With Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell and Seth Benson completing their eligibility and Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon, the three players who held top spots on the depth chart last season are gone.

It’s likely that position coach Seth Wallace will continue to cross-train his linebackers at multiple positions this spring and then settle on how the pieces fit together in the fall.

Jay Higgins, who finished with 39 tackles last season, will likely fill one of the spots. He showed signs of his potential last season. Veteran reserve Kyler Fisher is back as well and is positioned for an expanded role.

The Hawkeyes expect to benefit from the transfer portal at linebacker as well.

Graduate transfer Nick Jackson, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles the past two seasons and is a three-time all-conference choice from Virginia, will likely factor into things this fall as well.

4. Who catches on at receiver?

Nico Ragaini’s decision to return for a sixth season gives Iowa a veteran voice and experience to build a new-look receiving corps around.

Ragaini has caught 125 passes over the past five seasons for Iowa and he joins Diante Vines and Brody Brecht as the only receivers to catch a pass last fall to return.

A preseason wrist injury limited Vines’ availability last season following a promising start to fall camp and Brecht will miss spring practices again as he focuses on throwing heat as a pitcher for Iowa baseball team.

Jacob Bostick, injured throughout much of last fall, is positioned to take a leap this spring and Seth Anderson, a transfer from Charleston Southern who caught 42 passes for 612 yards last season while earning offensive freshman of the year honors in the Big South Conference, will make his debut this spring.

Austin Kutscher, an Ohio State transfer who played in three games for the Buckeyes, has joined the Iowa program as a walk-on.

Iowa will look to replace its leading receiver the past two years, tight end Sam LaPorta as well.

Luke Lachey is positioned to move into his starting role although Erick All, a graduate transfer from Michigan, will also be a factor at tight end.

5. Who is primary in the secondary?

Iowa has some holes to fill on the back end of its defense, replacing cornerback Riley Moss and safety Kaevon Merriweather.

The Hawkeyes also have some experience to build around in returning starter Cooper DeJean at cornerback, Quinn Schulte at safety and Sebastian Castro at the cash hybrid defensive back/linebacker position.

Xavier Nwankpa, who had a pick-six while making his first career start in the bowl game after Merriweather opted out of postseason play, is positioned for an expanded opportunity in a position group where Jermari Harris is expected to be a factor after sitting out 2022 with an injury.