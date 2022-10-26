Iowa, Illinois both begin in '23 with Penn State

In addition to taking on the same starting opponent, the football teams from Iowa and Illinois will not face two of the Big Ten’s traditional powerhouses in a revised 2023 schedule announced Wednesday.

Both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will open conference play against Penn State and neither will face Michigan or Ohio State next season.

Iowa will play the Nittany Lions on the road on Sept. 23, one week after Illinois hosts Penn State in a Sept. 16 league opener.

The Big Ten will retain divisional play and an East-West format during the 2023 season before schedules undergo a major overhaul in 2024 when UCLA and USC join the conference.

In addition to facing Penn State, the Hawkeyes’ cross-divisional games include hosting Michigan State for the first time since 2013 on Sept. 30 and hosting Rutgers on Nov. 11.

The Fighting Illini’s other two cross-division games beyond the Nittany Lions are visiting Maryland on Oct. 14 and hosting Indiana on Nov. 11.

Iowa will play two of its traditional trophy games on back-to-back weekends for the third time in five years, visiting Wisconsin on Oct. 14 and hosting Minnesota on Oct. 21.

The Hawkeyes’ other league home games include hosting Purdue on Oct. 7 and Illinois on Nov. 18 in addition to traveling to Northwestern on Nov. 4 and Nebraska on Nov. 24, retaining a traditional Black Friday match-up with the Cornhuskers.

In addition to Penn State and Indiana, the Fighting Illini’s other Big Ten home games are hosting Nebraska on Oct. 7, Wisconsin on Oct. 21 and Northwestern on Nov. 25. Illinois will travel to Purdue on Sept. 30 and Minnesota on Nov. 4 in addition to visiting Iowa and Maryland.

In announcing a conference schedule that opens on Thursday, Aug. 31 with Minnesota hosting Nebraska, the Big Ten indicated that additional league games could be moved to Fridays or to other dates including Black Friday and the Sunday of Labor Day weekend in the near future.

The 2023 season will be initial season of the Big Ten’s recently-announced new media rights agreement, putting games on CBS, FOX, NBC and its Peacock Network as well as on the Big Ten Network.