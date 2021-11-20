Iowa-Illinois football statistics

Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Illinois;10;3;3;7;--;23
Iowa;7;10;3;13;--;33
First quarter
ILL – Luke Ford 13-yard pass from Brandon Peters (James McCourt kick). Drive – 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:23 .Time remaining – 8:37. Score – Illinois 7-0
ILL – McCourt 46-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, 0 yards, 1:21. Time remaining – 3:20. Score – Illinois 10-0
IA – Charlie Jones 100-yard kickoff return (Caleb Shudak kick). Time remaining – 3:05. Score – Illinois 10-7
Second quarter
IA – Arland Bruce 2-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:22. Time remaining – 14:08. Score – Iowa 14-10
IA – Shudak 51-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 58 yards, 6:26. Time remaining – 6:41. Score – Iowa 17-10
ILL – McCourt 45-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 48 yards, 3:28. Time remaining – 3:13. Score – Iowa 17-13
Third quarter
IA – Shudak 48-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:48. Time remaining – 9:12. Score – Iowa 20-13
ILL – McCourt 53-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 45 yards, 1:55. Time remaining – 2:46. Score – Iowa 20-16
Fourth quarter
IA – Shudak 29-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 7 yards, 1:34. Time remaining – 9:53. Score – Iowa 23-16
IA – Shudak 30-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 43 yards, 3:42. Time remaining – 1:55. Score – Iowa 26-16
IA – Jack Campbell 32-yard interception return. Time remaining – 1:36. Score – Iowa 33-16
IA – Isaiah Williams 16-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick). Drive – 5 plays ,75 yards, 1:05. Time remaining – 0:31. Score – Iowa 33-23
A – 64,132
;ILL;IA
First downs;11;18
Rushes-yards;25-64;52-172
Passing yards;248;83
Comp-Att-Int;16-36-2;6-18-1
Total yards;312;255
Return yards;0;32
Punts-avg.;7-47.3;4-46.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;10-96;3-22
Possession time;25:42;34:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Illinois, Chase Brown 13-42, Isaiah Williams 2-17, Josh McCray 6-16, Daniel Barker 1-3, Brandon Peters 3-(-14); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 27-132, Gavin Williams 10-56, Arland Bruce 4-23, Alex Padilla 6-2, Charlie Jones 1-(-4), Team 3-(-33)
Passing – Illinois, Peters 16-36-2-248-2; Iowa, Padilla 6-17-1-83-0, Nico Ragaini 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving – Illinois, Casey Washington 3-61, Luke Ford 3-25, Williams 2-36, Donny Navarro 2-34, Brown 2-19, Pat Bryant 1-45, Tip Reiman 1-24, McCray 1-3, Barker 1-1; Iowa, Bruce 2-45, Nico Ragaini 2-20, Keagan Johnson 1-12, Goodson 1-6
Tackle leaders – Illinois, Isaiah Gay 7-3-10, Devon Witherspoon 8-1-7, Jer’Zahn Newton 5-2-7, Kerby Joseph 6-0-6, Sydney Brown 4-1-5, Khalan Tolson 4-1-5; Iowa, Jack Campbell 4-4-8, Seth Benson 2-5-7, Riley Moss 4-1-5, Jermari Harris 3-2-5, Jestin Jacobs 4-0-4, Logan Lee 2-2-4, Zach VanValkenburg 2-2-4
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14