Iowa, Kentucky look to extend bowl streaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — A chance to haul home a trophy topped by a glass bowl filled with fresh citrus does matter.
Ask the coaches of the Iowa and Kentucky football teams that will play in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Ask the players.
"You work all year for this chance, to finish it all off with a bowl win," Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta said. "This is the last game this 2021 Iowa team will play. You want to make it a good memory."
Only two programs in the country have bowl win streaks longer than the three-game string of success the Hawkeyes and Wildcats will put on the line in the noon game at Camping World Stadium.
While there are bigger prizes on bigger stages in college football’s postseason, these games do make a difference.
"I think there is a little momentum that can be carried out of a game like this," Kentucky coach Bob Stoops said. "It’s a starting point for next season, carries into the winter and spring and you always want to end the year on a high note."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz echoed those sentiments, saying the timing makes a difference.
"During the season, you’re moving on to the next one right away," Ferentz said. "You’re always looking forward to that next challenge. With a bowl, and especially with a win, you get a couple of days to enjoy it."
Ferentz said bowls have been a good reward for players since the days when Stoops was playing for the Hawkeyes in the 1980s.
"They were really special then and that has not changed at all," Ferentz said. "Great opportunity for the players on both teams to be involved with great activities, things you normally wouldn’t get exposed to."
Wildcat doubtful: Kentucky will likely be without starting defensive end and captain Josh Pascal for Saturday’s game against Iowa.
Stoops said Friday the first-team All-Southeastern Conference senior who leads the team with 15.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks is "highly questionable" for the game.
Stoops said Pascal re-aggravated an injury in Kentucky’s regular-season finale against Louisville and was delayed in joining the team in Orlando because of another health issue and seen only limited practice time.
"He really wants to play, but I don’t feel I can play him with a clear conscience," Stoops said. "He’s given us everything … but to be honest with you I think it’s highly questionable for him to play."
Stoops said the Wildcats had several additional players whose availability would be a game-time decision.
Wait and see: Ferentz didn’t reveal who would start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes against Kentucky on Friday.
"You’ll know at 1 o’clock (Saturday), probably a little earlier than that," Ferentz said when asked whether Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla would get the start at quarterback against Kentucky.
"I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I know it is to everybody, been asked about it, but we have faith in both guys and both have done a great job."
The early exit: Iowa expects to utilize Ivory Kelly-Martin, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams at running back in the Citrus Bowl.
The carries became available when rushing leader Tyler Goodson opted to begin draft preparations after declaring himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.
"When Tyler made his decision, we did not know that Ivory would be healthy and back, so that is a bonus for us and we have a lot of faith in Gavin and Leshon," Ferentz said.
He said Goodson’s early exit is a sign of changing times in college football.
"I just appreciate that he was prompt with his decision and gave us time to adjust," Ferentz said.
Helping hand: It didn’t surprise Stoops that Ferentz and Iowa fans helped to raise money for the Kentucky tornado relief fund.
Ferentz and his wife, Mary, contributed to the fund and encouraged Hawkeye fans to do the same through a telethon hosted by the Kentucky athletics department to benefit individuals impacted by the storms earlier this month.
"To take time in that moment to do that, it says a lot about coach Ferentz, his wife Mary, the Iowa football program and the state of Iowa," Stoops said. "It didn’t surprise me. That’s Iowa."
Captains named: Hawkeyes selected as permanent captains for the 2021 season will serve as Iowa’s game captains in the Citrus Bowl.
Ferentz said that Tyler Linderbaum, Jack Campbell, Jack Koerner, Matt Hankins and Caleb Shudak will represent the Hawkeyes at midfield for the pregame coin flip.
Williams out: Iowa’s secondary will be without an additional player on Saturday.
Cornerback Xavior Williams, listed as the back-up to Riley Moss at right cornerback on the depth chart for the bowl game, joins Hankins and Terry Roberts as defensive backs who will be unable to play against Kentucky because of injury.
The Northern Iowa graduate transfer has seen action in 10 games for Iowa, primarily on special teams, and has recorded three tackles.
Fast start: Big Ten teams won their first five bowl games, success that doesn’t necessarily surprise Ferentz.
"Honestly, the only game I’m worried about is ours, but we play in a great conference and especially this year, there were no easy games," Ferentz said.