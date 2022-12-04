Iowa, Kentucky to meet in Nashville

The Iowa football team will end 2022 the same way it started it -- facing Kentucky in a bowl game.

The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday afternoon to face the Wildcats in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year's Eve, a rematch of teams what met on New Year's Day in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa ended a 10-win season with a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in Orlando.

Both teams are currently 7-5.

The Music City Bowl is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The game will be televised by ABC.

Iowa was originally scheduled to play in the that game in 2020, but a COVID-19 situation within the Missouri team the Hawkeyes were scheduled to play led to the game being cancelled.

The bowl is Iowa's 35th all time and its 20th in 24 seasons under coach Kirk Ferentz, who is scheduled to discuss his team's bowl match-up with the media later this afternoon.