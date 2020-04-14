Iowa lands Florida defensive back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa continues to make defense an early focus of its 2021 football recruiting class.

Jordan Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla., announced on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday that he had become the ninth high school player to join the Hawkeyes' next recruiting class.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for the opportunity to play the sport that I love for all these years and to be blessed enough to play at the next level," Oladokun wrote on Twitter. "I want to also thank every coach that has molded me to the player I am today and taught me not only football but life lessons. you all know who you are and know what you have meant to me.

"To my family, extended family and friends I appreciated all of the support you have shown me from taking me to practice to sitting at games to helping me understand that school comes first. The recruiting process is a time that I will never forget, and knowing this is the first major decision I am making for myself as I journey out of high school means a lot.

"With all that said I am proud to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career at The University of Iowa! I can't wait to get started on this next journey!"