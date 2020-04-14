Iowa lands Florida defensive back

Iowa continues to make defense an early focus of its 2021 football recruiting class.
Jordan Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla., announced on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday that he had become the ninth high school player to join the Hawkeyes' next recruiting class.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for the opportunity to play the sport that I love for all these years and to be blessed enough to play at the next level," Oladokun wrote on Twitter. "I want to also thank every coach that has molded me to the player I am today and taught me not only football but life lessons. you all know who you are and know what you have meant to me.
"To my family, extended family and friends I appreciated all of the support you have shown me from taking me to practice to sitting at games to helping me understand that school comes first. The recruiting process is a time that I will never forget, and knowing this is the first major decision I am making for myself as I journey out of high school means a lot.
"With all that said I am proud to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career at The University of Iowa! I can't wait to get started on this next journey!"
Offered a scholarship in February, Oladokun had scheduled a June 19 official visit to Iowa City.
He had offers from 25 other schools, but chose Iowa from a list of finalists that included Maryland, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
Oladokun was a second team Florida Class 6A all-state selection this past season for Gaither. He helped the Cowboys compile a 12-2 record and reach the Florida Class 6A state semifinals, falling 45-21 to Escambia.
Oladokun compiled 20 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games last season. Also a receiver for the Cowboys, Oladokun caught 28 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns. He added 380 return yards and a touchdown on special teams.
Oladokun is ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
Rivals ranks Oladokun as the 41st best cornerback in his class and the 83rd best prospect from Florida, while 247Sports composite rankings lists him as the 61st best cornerback and the 115th best prospect from Florida.
He is the sixth defensive player among the nine players to commit to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.
Defensively, end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, linebacker Jaden Harrell of Urbandale, tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf, linebacker Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., and athlete Cooper DeJean of OABCIG in Ida Grove, Iowa, previously announced commitments to Iowa.
That recruiting class also includes commitments from athlete Zach Twedt of Story City, Iowa, and a pair of offensive linemen: Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in Lena, Ill.
Iowa's recruiting class is currently ranked 12th in the country by Rivals and ninth by 247Sports.
