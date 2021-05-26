Iowa, Maryland football date changed to Friday night

Iowa's first Big Ten road game of the 2021 season will now be played on a Friday night.

The Hawkeyes' game at Maryland, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, is being moved up one day and will now be played on Friday, Oct. 1 at Capital One Field in College Park, Md. The starting time remains undetermined.

The shift, designed to accommodate additional television exposure, will leave Iowa with six days to prepare for the Terrapins following their final non-conference game against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.

It will also provide an extra day of preparation before an Oct. 9 home game against Penn State.

Quad-City Times​

