Iowa's Big Ten football opener is going primetime.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Hawkeyes' 2023 conference opener at Penn State on Sept. 23 will be among the first Big Ten night games to be televised by CBS as part of its new seven-year contract with the conference.

The game, which will be Penn State's annual "White Out" game, has been set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium.

It is the first starting time of an Iowa game for the 2023 season to be set and one of two night games with the Big Ten's new television partners announced as primetime games on Monday.

NBC will broadcast a Michigan State game at Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The game between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will be one of seven Big Ten games CBS will air during the upcoming season in various time slots. Beginning in 2024, the network will air a Big Ten game weekly in its traditional 2:30 p.m. time slot each Saturday.

CBS plans to air the first of its seven games this season on Sept. 2 with a game selection announced at a later date.

Iowa anticipates that the starting times for the first three of its five September games during the upcoming season as well as its homecoming game to be announced in upcoming weeks.

Starting times for remaining games will be announced six or 12 days in advance

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on Sept. 2 against Utah State, then visit Iowa State on Sept. 9 and host Western Michigan on Sept. 16 before opening Big Ten play with the Nittany Lions.

Iowa plays its Big Ten home opener on Sept. 30, hosting Michigan State.