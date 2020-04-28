Iowa picks comfortable choices for NFL teams

"There are certain programs that you generally know what kind of a player, what kind of a person you are getting when you take one of their young men. I’ve said it a few times, Iowa is one of those places," McDermott said.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians touched on it when discussing the Buccaneers first-round choice, offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

"He’s coming from a program that is known for producing linemen, hard-working, good-character guys who are developed well," Arians said. "They’ve put a lot of linemen in this league over the past few years and they all seem to fit right in."

This year, with pre-draft access to potential selections limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the cancellation of a number of on-campus pro days and pulled NFL scouts off the road in mid-March, teams found themselves relying on known commodities as they drafted.

Among the 32 first-round choices in this year’s draft, 31 came from programs in the power-five conferences.

Of those 31, 20 came from either Big Ten or Southeastern Conference programs.