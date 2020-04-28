Iowa picks comfortable choices for NFL teams

During uncertain times, there is a value to comfort.
In selecting Iowa football players in last weekend’s NFL Draft, team executives and coaches found a level of comfort in knowing what they would be getting as they selected five Hawkeyes.
"He’s a good old Iowa boy," Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said shortly after his team selected Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round of the draft on Friday.
Beane went on to explain how Epenesa fit the "hungry and humble culture" that he and coach Sean McDermott have been working to develop within the Buffalo organization.
He mentioned that Epenesa "checked all the boxes on the character chart," talked about how he liked Epenesa’s approach to the game and how his ideals seemed a good fit with the surroundings of his new football home, even if he didn’t leave the NFL Combine with the fastest of 40-yard dash times.
"He had double-digit sack production the last two years. He’s just a good football player," Beane said. "He’s not going to win the sex appeal. I get that. But, we’re Buffalo and nobody thinks there’s anything sexy about Buffalo, so he’s going to fit in well."
It’s the same type of blue-collar approach the Hawkeye program has been rooted in throughout coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21-year tenure.
"There are certain programs that you generally know what kind of a player, what kind of a person you are getting when you take one of their young men. I’ve said it a few times, Iowa is one of those places," McDermott said.
Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians touched on it when discussing the Buccaneers first-round choice, offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.
"He’s coming from a program that is known for producing linemen, hard-working, good-character guys who are developed well," Arians said. "They’ve put a lot of linemen in this league over the past few years and they all seem to fit right in."
This year, with pre-draft access to potential selections limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the cancellation of a number of on-campus pro days and pulled NFL scouts off the road in mid-March, teams found themselves relying on known commodities as they drafted.
Among the 32 first-round choices in this year’s draft, 31 came from programs in the power-five conferences.
Of those 31, 20 came from either Big Ten or Southeastern Conference programs.
The five players Iowa had selected in the draft were the most since 2012 and the three it had taken in the first three rounds were the most since 2010 when four Hawkeyes were chosen in the first three rounds.
With no pro day or face-to-face interviews, tape of games from last season took on added significance, as did knowledge of programs.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell not only works with 2018 draft pick Josey Jewell, he is also the father of former Hawkeye linebacker Tom Donatell.
After Denver selected cornerback Michael Ojemudia in the third round on Friday, he said familiarity made a difference.
"We know that coming from Iowa, he is a guy who will know how to tackle. You know what you’re getting with a guy from that program," Donatell said. "They’ve been at it a long time and I think we’re getting another good player from that program."
And this year in particular, that proved beneficial.
"The familiarity with where a guy is coming from, that does weigh with us," Beane said.
