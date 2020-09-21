Iowa positivity rate falls significantly

Iowa athletics reported one of its lowest positivity rates in weeks after administering 743 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 14-20.

Only seven positive tests were recorded last week, a positivity rate of 0.94 percent of those tested as part of the university's return to campus protocol. The other 736 tests delivered negative results.

Iowa has now administered 4,454 tests for the coronavirus since its testing program began on May 20, with 228 positive tests, 4,225 negative tests and one inconclusive result.

Overall, Iowa has recorded a positivity rate of 5.05 percent since beginning its testing program.

Following any positive test result, protocol established by Iowa athletics and its medical staff includes contact tracing procedures. The mandatory protocol includes isolation for all individuals who test positive and quartantine for individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

