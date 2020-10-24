Iowa-Purdue statistics

Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Iowa;0;17;0;3;--;20
Purdue;7;7;0;10;--;24
First quarter
PUR – David Bell 9-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell. J.D. Dellinger kick. Drive – 10 plays, 66 yards, 3:53. Time remaining – 7:07
Second quarter
IA – Spencer Petras 1-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 5 plays, 35 yards, 2:03. Time remaining – 10:21
IA – Mekhi Sargent 6-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 11 plays, 73 yards, 4:51. Time remaining – 4:42
PUR – Bell 11-yard pass from O’Connell. Dellinger kick. Drive – 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02. Time remaining – 1:40
IA – Duncan 27-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 54 yards, 0:31. Time remaining – 0:00
Fourth quarter
IA – Duncan 33-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:01. Time remaining – 13:12
PUR – Dellinger 29-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 71 yards, 4:52. Time remaining – 8:20
PUR – Bell 6-yard pass from O’Connell. Drive – 12 plays, 72 yards, 3:45. Time remaining – 2:15
A – 900
;IA;PUR
First downs;19;24
Rushes-yards;36-195;27-104
Passing yards;265;282
Comp-Att-Int;22-39-0;31-50-2
Total yards;460;386
Return yards;16;0
Punts-avg.;6-44.2;6-47.5
Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;10-100;3-21
Possession time;29:49;30:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Tyler Goodson 16-77, Mekhi Sargent 11-71, Ivory Kelly-Martin 4-29, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2-18, Spencer Petras 3-1; Purdue, Zander Horvath 21-129, Milton Wright 1-(-2), Team 3-(-4), Aidan O’Connell 2-(-19)
Passing – Iowa, Petras 22-39-0-265-0; Purdue, O’Connell 31-50-2-282-3
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 5-71, Goodson 5-59, Nico Ragaini 4-61, Brandon Smith 3-34, Tyrone Tracy 2-19, Monte Pottebaum 1-17, Shaun Beyer 1-3, Kelly-Martin 1-1; Purdue, Bell 13-121, Wright 7-85, Payne Durham 4-41, Amad Anderson 2-9, Jared Sparks 2-6, Horvath 2-5, Maliq Carr 1-15
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Koerner 9-4-13, Nick Niemann 8-0-8, Riley Moss 6-1-7, Daviyon Nixon 4-3-7, Barrington Wade 3-2-5; Purdue, Javian Alexander 6-4-10, Cory Trice 7-0-7, Dedrick Mackey 5-1-6, DaMarcus Mitchell 5-1-6, Derrick Barnes 5-0-5
THE SEASON
Oct. 24;Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Oct. 31;Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 7;Michigan State, TBA
Nov. 13;at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nov. 21;at Penn State, TBA
Nov. 27;Nebraska, TBA
Dec. 5;at Illinois, TBA
Dec. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Dec. 19;Champions Week, TBA
