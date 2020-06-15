Iowa reaches separation agreement with Doyle

Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, the university announced this morning.

Doyle, called out by a number of former Hawkeyes for making racially incentive remarks and actions, leaves after 21 seasons with the Hawkeyes.

"I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches and support staff,'' Doyle said in a statement. "I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out and look forward to continued growth.

"I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football.''

Raimond Braithwaite will continue to serve as the Hawkeyes' interim director of football strength and conditioning.

Iowa also announced that the university's office of general counsel has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

