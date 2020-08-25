Iowa records 32 positive COVID tests

Testing its largest number of individuals as student-athletes and staff return to campus for the start of the fall semester, the Iowa athletics department recorded its highest number of positive tests since testing started on May 29 last week.

The department administered 646 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Aug. 17-23 and recorded 32 positive tests. Another 613 tests were negative and one was inconclusive.

The positivity rate of 4.9 percent generally mirrors what Iowa has seen in recent weeks in testing that is part of the department's return-to-campus protocol.

Overall, Iowa has recorded 83 positive tests and one inconclusive result among the 1,922 tests that have been administered since the program began in May, a 4.3 percent positivity rate.

As part of protocol established by the Iowa athletics and university medical staff, contact tracing follows each positive test result. The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

