Iowa records four positive COVID tests

Four of the 30 tests for COVID-19 conducted by the Iowa athletics department during the week of July 6-12 tested positive for the coronavirus. The remaining 26 tests were negative.

The tests are being administered as part of the university's return-to-campus protocol and since testing started on May 29, 443 student-athletes, coaches and athletics department staff members have been tested.

A total of 25 positive tests and 418 negative tests have been received.

Standard operating procedure for the program that is designed to be a prototype of what the university will use as it re-opens its campus in upcoming weeks, when a positive test is received contact tracing procedures are followed to ensure the safety of all Iowa student-athletes and staff members.

The mandatory protocol includes isolation of any individual who tests positive and quarantine for all individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

