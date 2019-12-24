Iowa sailor joins Hawkeyes for bowl game

“This has been a tremendous experience for me, a great opportunity to serve my country, and this today, so unexpected but something I’ll never forget,’’ O’Brien said.

Iowa players experienced the same as they explored the 100,000-ton ship that stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower and can move as fast as 35 miles per hour.

“This is incredible,’’ Iowa senior Devonte Young said. “The size of this ship, it’s impressive.’’

Young honored: Each year, the Holiday Bowl presents one representative from each of its participating schools with the Admiral Grant Sharp Trophy, named after a San Diego man who spent 45 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy.

The award is presented to an individual who represents the best of what their institution’s program is about.

Young, who arrived at Iowa as a wide receiver and played defensive back before thriving as a leader on special teams, was named as the Hawkeyes’ recipient.

Plenty to deal with: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Tuesday that USC’s offense presents plenty of challenges, starting with the skill of quarterback Kedon Slovis.