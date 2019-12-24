Iowa sailor joins Hawkeyes for bowl game

SAN DIEGO – Football players from Iowa and USC soaked in the surroundings at the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Tuesday, roaming all over the aircraft carrier topped by a four-and-a-half acre landing strip.
But, they weren’t the only ones enjoying a unique opportunity presented by the Holiday Bowl.
Vincent O’Brien, a Belle Plaine, Iowa, native who serves on the nuclear-powered United States Navy aircraft carrier as a machinist mate second class, found out during the team visit that he will serve as an honorary captain for the Hawkeyes in Friday’s 7 p.m. bowl game.
“I didn’t see this coming at all,’’ O’Brien said. “I was just told to be here at this time this morning and all of a sudden, they’re handing me a Hawkeye jersey and the opportunity that’s seems so unreal,’’ O’Brien said.
In addition to the chance to spend Friday’s game on the sideline with the Hawkeyes, he will be recognized at the Holiday Bowl team luncheon on Thursday and his wife, Paige, a Dysart, Iowa, native, has been given the chance to fly in and be with her husband for the game.
Another member of the Navy, a Los Angeles native, was selected from the California natives serving on the ship nicknamed “The Big Stick’’ to be an honorary captain for USC.
A Coe College graduate, O’Brien said he enlisted in the Navy for an opportunity to travel a little following college before getting on with the rest of his life.
“This has been a tremendous experience for me, a great opportunity to serve my country, and this today, so unexpected but something I’ll never forget,’’ O’Brien said.
Iowa players experienced the same as they explored the 100,000-ton ship that stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower and can move as fast as 35 miles per hour.
“This is incredible,’’ Iowa senior Devonte Young said. “The size of this ship, it’s impressive.’’
Young honored: Each year, the Holiday Bowl presents one representative from each of its participating schools with the Admiral Grant Sharp Trophy, named after a San Diego man who spent 45 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy.
The award is presented to an individual who represents the best of what their institution’s program is about.
Young, who arrived at Iowa as a wide receiver and played defensive back before thriving as a leader on special teams, was named as the Hawkeyes’ recipient.
Plenty to deal with: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Tuesday that USC’s offense presents plenty of challenges, starting with the skill of quarterback Kedon Slovis.
“He’s a very talented quarterback and a lot of what they do runs through him, but they have a lot of players that we will have to be aware of,’’ Parker said. “He has three or four targets who collectively are as good of a group as we’ve seen and their run game, they’ve got backs who we have to be ready for.’’
Parker said Iowa will likely use more of a 4-2-5 look to deal with the Trojans’ pass-first philosophy on offense.
“We won’t forget the run, but with the receiver groups they use, this is one of those games where the extra guy on the back end makes sense,’’ Parker said.
Holiday meal: Following a Tuesday practice under mostly sunny skies, the Hawkeyes were scheduled to celebrate the holiday as a team before calling it day.
A holiday meal and some entertainment was planned for the evening.
Iowa will return to Mesa College for a workout today and will have its team bowl photo taken before being given time to enjoy the San Diego Zoo this afternoon.
“I think everybody is pretty excited about that. It’s supposed to be a big deal and we’re anxious to check it out,’’ Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia said.
USC players also have a bowl-sponsored trip on their agenda today, visiting Sea World in addition to practicing.
Inside competiton: Junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said competition within Iowa’s receiving corps is helping the entire group improve.
“We’re fighting for reps every day,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “That has everybody playing at a high level. It’s been exciting to be a part of it, watch everybody working hard and getting better and then delivering in games.’’
Smith-Marsette figures it will take a village for Iowa to counter the depth of receivers USC will feature in Friday’s Holiday Bowl.
“We need everybody to do their job, to be at their best and I think we’re ready to make that happen,’’ he said.
Team effort: Iowa kicker Keith Duncan shared his Lou Groza Award experience with his teammates.
Duncan’s parents paid for holder Colten Rastetter and long snapper Jackson Subbert to join Duncan at the awards ceremony in Atlanta earlier this month.
“I feel like they deserved to be there as much as I did,’’ Duncan said. “It takes teamwork to do what we’ve done this season and it just seemed right to bring them along.’’
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said that speaks volumes about the type of person who has connected on 29-of-34 field goal attempts this season.
“One of my great joys as their coach was watching the three of them together in Atlanta, having fun and enjoying the moment,’’ Woods said. “It was a great gesture by Keith, but that’s who he is.’’