Iowa State 2022 football recruits

2022 football recruits
Quaron Adams, WR, 5-7, 165, Chandler, Ariz.
Top 10 recruit in Arizona, caught 59 passes for 783 yards as a senior
MJ Anderson, DE, 6-3, 275, St. Louis (Minnesota)
The junior transfer had seven tackles and a sack in 10 games in ‘21
Rocco Becht, QB, 6-1, 195, Zephryhills, Fla. (Wiregrass Ranch HS)
Threw 23 TD passes as a senior, Rivals ranks as a four-star recruit
Gabe Burkle, TE, 6-5, 245, Cedar Rapids (Prairie HS)
Had 324 receiving yards in ’21, 247Sports’ No. 9 player in Iowa
Jeremiah Cooper, DB, 6-0, 175, El Paso, Texas (Andress HS)
Top-50 safety nationally, had 55 tackles and 9 picks in ‘21
Terrell Crosby, DB, 5-11, 175, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood HS)
Recorded 10 interceptions, 818 receiving yards in ’21
Hunter Deyo, DT, 6-2, 265, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS)
Top-30 tackle nationally, Rivals and 247Sports four-star prospect
Jason Essex, WR, 6-2, 215, Kansas City, Mo. (Winnetonka HS)
Two-time all-state pick, 50 catches for 547 yards in 7 games in ‘21
Ikenna Ezeogu, DE, 6-5, 215, Blue Springs, Mo.
Had 24 tackles and six sacks in ’21, second-team all-state pick
Greg Gaines III, WR, 6-2, 185, Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Bay Tech HS)
Led team to 14-0 record, caught 63 passes for 830 yards, 10 TDs
Tommy Hammann, DL, 6-4, 230, Minneapolis (Wayzata HS)
Had six sacks, 10 tackles for a loss among 41 tackles in seven games
Deylin Hasert, OL, 6-4, 300, Marshall, Minn.
Top-10 player in Minnesota; Rivals and 247Sports top-40 OL nationally
Trevon Howard, DB, 6-1, 210, St. Paul, Minn. (IMG Academy-Fla.)
Spent the past two seasons at IMG, regarded as a top-45 safety nationally
Jacob Imming, LB, 6-2, 215, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (Sgt. Bluff-Luton HS)
Recorded 53 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss as a senior, two-time all-state pick
Andrew Keller, TE, 6-6, 215, Waunakee, Wis.
Two-time first-team all-state pick, had 51 catches for 863 yards in ‘21
Will McLaughlin, LB, 6-4, 230, Defiance, Iowa (Harlan HS)
Had 23.5 tackles, 4 TFL and 3 sacks in ’21, two-time all-state selection
James Neal, OL, 6-5, 290, Loganville, Ga. (Independence CC)
Ranked as the seventh-best junior college offensive tackle prospect
Cartevious Norton, RB, 5-11, 210, Waycross, Ga. (Ware County HS)
Rushed for 1,266 yards, 16 TDs in ’21, 247Sports top-75 RB nationally
Domonique Orange, DT, 6-4, 320, Kansas City, Mo. (North HS)
Two-time all-state pick, ranked as fourth-best prospect in Missouri
Tyler Perkins, P, 5-11, 185, Norwalk, Ohio (St. Paul HS)
Averaged 44 yards per punt over last two years, first-team all-state pick
Colby Reeder, LB, 6-3, 235, Hockessin, Del. (Delaware)
Grad transfer had 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, named all-league in ‘21
Carson Willich, LB, 6-1, 210, Blue Springs, Mo.
Missed senior season with an injury, had 48 tackles, 12 TFL in ‘20
Coach speak
Matt Campbell on Iowa State's 2022 football recruiting class:
"This group has believed in our program and the vision we have. We are grateful to continue to build with them leading the way. It is a well-balanced talented class we believe can make an impact on our program immediately."
By the numbers
By position: 5 defensive linemen, 4 linebackers, 3 wide receivers, 3 defensive backs, 2 offensive linemen, 2 tight ends, 1 quarterback, 1 running back, 1 punter
By state: Missouri 5, Iowa 4, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Georgia 2, Arizona 1, Delaware 1, Ohio 1, Texas 1, Wisconsin 2