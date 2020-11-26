 Skip to main content
Iowa State at Texas at a glance

Iowa State at Texas at a glance

West Virginia Texas Football

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) scrambles past West Virginia's Dylan Tonkery (10) during a Nov. 7 game.

 AP

Iowa State (6-2, 6-1) at Texas (5-2, 4-2)

Basics: 11 a.m., DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV/radio: ABC; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)

Storylines: Iowa State moved up to 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 45-0 rout of Kansas State and is one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Breece Hall continued his season-long consistency by rushing for more than 100 yards for the eighth straight game. Texas has not played since Nov. 7 because of a bye week followed by a canceled game against Kansas and the Longhorns have not lost since Oct. 10. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has thrown for 1,834 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 323 yards and 7 TDs.

