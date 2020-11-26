Iowa State at Texas at a glance

Iowa State (6-2, 6-1) at Texas (5-2, 4-2)

Storylines: Iowa State moved up to 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 45-0 rout of Kansas State and is one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Breece Hall continued his season-long consistency by rushing for more than 100 yards for the eighth straight game. Texas has not played since Nov. 7 because of a bye week followed by a canceled game against Kansas and the Longhorns have not lost since Oct. 10. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has thrown for 1,834 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 323 yards and 7 TDs.