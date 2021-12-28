Iowa State-Clemson viewer's guide

CHEEZ-IT BOWL VIEWER’S GUIDE
IOWA STATE VS. CLEMSON
4:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY
CAMPING WORLD STADIUM, ORLANDO
WHERE TO WATCH
ON THE SCREEN
ESPN will televise the Cheez-It Bowl beginning at 4:45 p.m. Dave Pasch, who called Iowa State's Fiesta Bowl win a year ago, will handle the play-by-play. Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will also have the words to go with the pictures.
ON THE AIR
Two hours before the game kicks off, the Cyclone Radio Network will kick off its bowl coverage. The network includes KJOC (1170 AM) in the Quad-Cities. John Walters and Eric Heft will call the game with Ryan Harklau providing sideline reports.
ON THE WEB
The official Cheez-It Bowl website is cheezitbowl.com and a link there includes a fan guide to the bowl and bowl-related activities. Iowa State bowl information is accessible through cyclones.com. Clemson bowl information can be found on the Tigers’ official website, clemsontigers.com.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1
Jirehl Brock’s spotlight: The sophomore running back from Quincy steps into some big shoes in the ISU lineup, replacing Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall in the backfield after the two-time All-American declared himself eligible for the NFL draft. Brock has carried 23 times for Iowa State this season, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt while gaining 135 yards. Nine of those carries came in a win over Kansas.
2
The Bruise brothers: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has given that nickname to linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector, playing in their sixth and fifth seasons respectively. The pair have combined for 182 tackles this season as part of a defense that has not allowed an offensive touchdown in five games this season. Among FBS programs, only Georgia has allowed fewer than the 17 touchdowns give up by the Tigers.
3
Brock Purdy’s arm: Starting at quarterback in a bowl game for ISU for the fourth straight year, the senior quarterback has completed 73.1% of his 269 passes this season. Purdy enters the Cheez-It Bowl needing 34 passing yards to become the eighth Big 12 quarterback to throw for more than 12,000 yards in his career. In addition to throwing for 2,984 yards this season, he has also rushed for 224 yards.
4
Freshman’s feet: Running back Will Shipley has topped 100 yards rushing in the Tigers’ last two games. The freshman has rushed for 678 yards in nine games, scoring 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He splits time in the backfield with Kobe Pace, who has rushed for 590 yards in 10 games. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Shipley also returns kicks for the Tigers, averaging 27.1 yards per return.
5
The X factor: Two-time All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson has led the conference in receiving the past two years and currently ranks 15th nationally with an average of 6.9 receptions per game. He has 83 receptions this season and has caught a pass in all 24 games of his ISU career to complement the production the Cyclones are getting from tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen, who have combined for 81 catches.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Iowa State;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Breece Hall;253;1,472;5.8;20
Brock Purdy;80;224;2.8;1
Jirehl Brock;23;132;5.7;1
Deon Silas;11;65;5.9;2
Clemson;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Will Shipley;131;678;5.2;10
Kobe Pace;92;590;6.4;6
DJ Uiagalelei;99;296;3.0;4
Phil Mafah;66;285;4.3;3
PASSING
Iowa State;Comp.;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD
Brock Purdy;269;368;7;2,984;18
Clemson;Comp.;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD
DJ Uiagalelei;187;342;9;2,059;9
RECEIVING
Iowa State;Att.;Yds;Avg.;TD
Xavier Hutchinson;82;953;11.6;5
Charlie Kolar;58;723;12.5;5
Breece Hall;36;302;8.4;3
Jaylin Noel;35;215;6.1;0
Clemson;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Justyn Ross;46;514;11.2;3
Beaux Collins;28;387;13.8;3
Davis Allen;26;199;7.7;3
Joseph Ngata;23;438;19.0;1
PUNT RETURNS
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Jaylin Noel;15;92;6.1;0
Clemson;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Will Brown;9;27.3.0;0
Will Taylor;6;64;10.7.0
KICK RETURNS
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Jaylin Noel;10;269;26.9;0
Eli Sanders;3;73;24.3;0
Clemson;No.Yds.;Avg.;TD
Will Shipley;14;380;27.1;0
Kobe Pace;4;91;22.8;0
INTERCEPTIONS
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Greg Eisworth;2;18;9.0;0
Isheem Young;2;5;2.5;0
Craig McDonald;2;2;1.0;0
Clemson;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Andrew Booth Jr.;3;0;0.0;0
R.J. Mickens;2;37;18.5;0
PUNTING
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd
Andrew Mevis;21;862;41.0;5;1
Corey Dunn;20;812;40.6;3;1
Clemson;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd
Will Spiers;58;2,443;42.1;24;0
FIELD GOALS
ISU;FG-FGA;11-29;30-39;40-49;50+
Andrew Mevis;18-20;5-5;4-4;7-9;2-2
Connor Assalley;4-4;3-3;1-1;0-0;0-0
Clemson;FG-FGA;11-29;30-39;40-49;50+
B.T. Potter;19-23;3-3;5;-7;10-11;1-2
TACKLES
Iowa State;Solo;Ast.;Tot.;TFL;Sk-Yds
Jake Hummel;37;39;76;5.5;1-11
Mike Rose;36;37;73;12;3-9
Greg Eisworth;29;27;56;2.5;0-0
Isheem Young;33;23;56;0.5;0-0
Anthony Johnson;30;20;50;3;1-1
Gerry Vaughn;14;24;38;5;1.5-9
Zach Petersen;17;19;36;4;0.5-4
Eyioma Uwazurike;16;20;36;11.5;8.5-59
Clemson;Solo;Ast.;Tot.;Loss;Sk-Yds
James Skalski;59;38;97;4.5;2.5-7
Baylon Spector;49;36;85;4.5;2.5-24
Trenton Simpson;46;26;72;12;6-45
Nolan Turner;44;25;69;2;2-10
Andrew Mukuba;37;15;52;2;1-4
Mario Goodrich;33;14;47;0;0-0
KEY MATCHUP
Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV vs. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei: The Cyclones’ junior All-American has recorded 22 sacks over the past two seasons, including a school-record 11.5 sacks this season. The Tigers’ sophomore quarterback has been sacked 20 times this season and has not been dropped for a loss in Clemson’s last two games. Uiagalelei has completed 54.7% of his passes and orchestrated fourth-quarter comebacks in games against Florida State and Louisville to give the Tigers a chance to reach the 10-win mark for an 11th straight season with a bowl win.
DEPTH CHARTS
IOWA STATE OFFENSE
WR;Jaylin Noel, 5-10, 185, fr.;Daniel Jackson, 6-2, 220, fr.
TE;Charlie Kolar, 6-6, 260, sr.;Chase Allen, 6-7, 250, sr.
LT;Jarrod Hufford, 6-5, 310, so.;Sean Foster, 6-8, 325, sr.
LG;Trevor Downing, 6-4, 310, jr.;Jarrod Hufford, 6-5, 310, so.
C;Colin Newell, 6-4, 310, sr.;Joey Ramos, 6-5, 305, jr.
RG;Darrell Simmons Jr., 6-3, 315, so.;Derek Schweiger, 6-3, 325, sr.
RT;Derek Schweiger, 6-3, 325, sr.;Jake Remsburg, 6-6, 330, so.
WR;Xavier Hutchinson, 6-3, 210, sr.;Darien Porter, 6-4, 185, so.
WR;Sean Shaw, 6-6, 220, jr.;Darren Wilson, 6-3, 210, sr.
QB;Brock Purdy, 6-1, 220, sr.;Hunter Dekkers, 6-3, 235, fr.
RB;Jirehl Brock, 6-0 ,215, so.;Eli Sanders, 6-0, 195, fr.
FB;Jared Rus, 6-2, 240, jr.;DeShawn Hanika, 6-6, 245, so.
PK;Andrew Mavis, 5-11, 205, sr.;Connor Assalley, 6-0, 205, sr.
IOWA STATE DEFENSE
DE;Will McDonald IV, 6-4, 245, jr.;Tucker Robertson, 6-3, 270, sr.
DT;Enyl Uwazurike, 6-6, 320, sr.;Tucker Robertson, 6-3, 270, sr.
NG;Isaiah Lee, 6-0, 305, jr.;J.R. Singleton, 6-2, 295, fr.
DE;Zach Petersen, 6-5, 275, sr.;Blake Peterson, 6-4, 270, so.
WLB;Jake Hummel, 6-1, 235, sr.;Hunter Zenzen, 6-2, 240, fr.
MLB;O’Rien Vance, 6-2, 255, sr.;Gerry Vaughn, 5-11, 235, jr.
SLB;Mike Rose, 6-4, 250, sr.; Kendall Jackson, 5-1, 225, jr.
MS;Beau Freyler, 6-2, 205, fr.;Mason Chambers, 6-3, 205, so.
LCB;Anthony Johnson, 6-0, 200, sr.;Myles Purchase, 5-11, 190, fr.
BS;Greg Eisworth, 6-0, 205, sr.;Malik Verdon, 6-4, 215, fr.
FS;Craig McDonald, 6-3, 210, fr.;Jordyn Morgan, 6-0, 190, fr.
RCB;Datrone Young, 5-9, 180, sr.; T.J. Tampa, 6-2, 190, so.
PT;Andrew Mevis, 5-11, 205, sr.;Corey Dunn, 6-0, 200, sr.
CLEMSON OFFENSE
WR;Joseph Ngata, 6-3, 220, jr.;Dacari Collins, 6-4, 215 fr.
TE;Davis Allen, 6-6, 250, jr.;Sage Ennis, 6-4, 240, fr.
LT;Jordan McFadden, 6-2, 310, jr.;Marcus Tate, 6-5, 325, fr.
LG;Hunter Rayburn, 6-4, 320, so.;Marcus Tate, 6-5, 325, fr.
C;Mason Trotter, 6-2, 284, so.;Trent Howard, 6-3, 290, fr.
RG;Will Putnam, 6-4, 305, jr.;Mason Trotter, 6-2, 284, so.
RT;Walker Parks, 6-5, 300, so.;Mitchell Mayes, 6-3, 310, so.
WR;Beaux Collins, 6-3, 205, fr.;Will Swinney, 5-9, 185, sr.
WR;E.J. Williams, 6-3, 195, so.; Will Brown, 5-8, 190, sr.
QB;DJ Uiagalelei, 6-4, 250, so.;Hunter Helms, 6-2, 210, fr.
RB;Kobe Pace, 5-10, 210, so.;Will Shipley, 5-11, 205, fr.
PK;B.T. Potter, 5-10, 190, sr.;Jonathan Weitz, 5-11, 190, so.
CLEMSON DEFENSE
DE;Myles Murphy, 6-5, 275, so.;K.J. Henry, 6-4, 260, jr.
DT;Tyler Davis, 6-2, 300, jr.;Etinosa Reuben, 6-3, 285, so.
DT;Ruke Orhorhoro, 6-4, 295, so.;Payton Page, 6-4, 335, fr.
DE;Xavier Thomas, 6-2, 265, sr.;Justin Mascoll, 6-4, 260, jr.
SLB;Trenton Simpson, 6-3, 230, so.;Malcom Greene, 5-10, 190, so.
MLB;James Skalski, 6-0, 240, sr.;Jake Venables, 5-10, 235, jr.
WLB;LaVonta Bentley, 6-0, 235, so.;Keith Maguire, 6-2, 230, so.
LCB;Andrew Booth, 6-0, 200, jr.;Sheridan Jones, 6-0, 185, jr.
SS;Andrew Mukuba, 6-0, 185, fr.;R.J. Mickens, 6-0, 205, so.
FS;Nolan Turner, 6-1, 205, sr.;Jalyn Phillips, 6-1, 205, jr.
RCB;Mario Goodrich, 6-0, 190, sr.;Fred Davis, 6-90, 190, so.
PT;Will Spiers, 6-5, 230, sr.; Aidan Swanson, 6-3, 180, so.
LOOKING BACK
Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12)
Sept. 4;Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa State 48, UNLV 3
Sept. 25;Baylor 31, Iowa State 29
Oct. 2;Iowa State 59, Kansas 7
Oct. 16;Iowa State 33, Kansas State 20
Oct. 23;Iowa State 24, Oklahoma State 21
Oct. 30;West Virginia 38, Iowa State 31
Nov. 6;Iowa State 30, Texas 7
Nov. 13;Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38
Nov. 20;Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21
Nov. 26;Iowa State 48, TCU 14
Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC)
Sept. 4;Georgia 10, Clemson 3
Sept. 11;Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3
Sept. 18;Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8
Sept. 25;North Carolina State 27, Clemson 21 (2 OT)
Oct. 2;Clemson 19, Boston College 13
Oct. 15;Clemson 17, Syracuse 14
Oct. 23;Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17
Oct. 30;Clemson 30, Florida State 20
Nov. 6;Clemson 30, Louisville 24
Nov. 13;Clemson 44, Connecticut 7
Nov. 20;Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27
Nov. 27;Clemson 30, South Carolina 0