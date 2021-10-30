Iowa State defense torched in loss to West Virginia

One of the outstanding plays West Virginia made was a 20-yard touchdown pass from Doege to receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made a great catch in the back of the end zone and tried to get a foot down inbounds. The referee on the field said he did and after review, the play stood as called. But one angle showed clearly that Ford-Wheaton never got a foot down in bounds.

That was the first of three controversial scoring plays that happened on Saturday.

The second was a 22-yard touchdown pass from Doege to Winston Wright. This one was undoubtedly a catch and touchdown but the play never should have happened.

On the fourth-and-4 play, West Virginia let the play clock run out. West Virginia coach Neal Brown ran to the official and tried to call a timeout and after the timeout wasn’t granted, the play clock sat at zero for well over a second before West Virginia snapped the ball. The referees allowed the play to take place and West Virginia took advantage, scoring the touchdown.