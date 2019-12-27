Iowa State football has all the ingredients to sustain success

At a place like Iowa State without a lot of historical success, the aforementioned continuity is critical to land recruits. The reason is, if there is no staff continuity and coaches are coming and going, it’s impossible for the recruit to build a relationship with anyone on the staff because a new person is always recruiting them.

That’s not as big of a deal at a place like Alabama. But Iowa State isn’t Alabama and it needs to recruit by building relationships through time and it needs to prove it has administrative support by showing the new and on-going projects that are happening.

Once a program starts landing higher-caliber recruits — like a Breece Hall — and the under-the-radar recruits the staff has identified — like a Mike Rose — it can move onto Heacock’s final piece of the puzzle.

“It allows you to play extra practices once you get to a bowl and with extra practices you get to develop guys,” Heacock said. “That’s the one thing I noticed right away when we didn’t go to a bowl game that first year here. That’s 15 practices your kids should get that they don’t get.

“Those are the things, to me, that are the most critical things.”

The bowl practices aren’t just for development, it also gives the coaches an idea of what a player can do.