Iowa State gives Campbell 3-year contract extension

Iowa State announced on Monday that head football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season, so the new three-year extension breaks that mold.

The details of the contract weren’t released but the announcement did say that he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.

Campbell led Iowa State to its first regular-season conference championship in more than a century and took the Cyclones to the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six Bowl.

“I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and our athletic director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said in a news release. “The university has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0