 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa State gives Campbell 3-year contract extension

Iowa State gives Campbell 3-year contract extension

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fiesta Bowl Football

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell holds the trophy after his team won the Fiesta Bowl 34-17 over Oregon on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. It was the Cyclones' first New Year's Six bowl victory.

Iowa State announced on Monday that head football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season, so the new three-year extension breaks that mold.

The details of the contract weren’t released but the announcement did say that he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.

Campbell led Iowa State to its first regular-season conference championship in more than a century and took the Cyclones to the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six Bowl.

“I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and our athletic director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said in a news release. “The university has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News