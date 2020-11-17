Iowa State limits football fans this week

Because of increasing positivity and hospitalization rates from the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa State will not allow the general public to attend Saturday's home football game against Kansas State.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced the decision Tuesday afternoon in a letter to Cyclone fans after what he labeled "thorough discussion and consultation with university and community leaders."

The crowd for the 3 p.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium will be limited to families and guests of student-athletes and staff. The ISU Marching Band and spirit squad will also be allowed to attend.

Pollard said the decision has also been made to limit attendance to the same groups for ISU men's and women's basketball games through the end of November.

"The safety of all individuals remains our priority, and with increased COVID positivity and hospitalization rates throughout the state, we feel this is the appropriate action," Pollard wrote.

Pollard praised the cooperation Iowa State has seen from fans in complying with mitigation efforts at games earlier this season which have limited crowds to around 15,000, required the wearing of masks and prohibited tailgating.