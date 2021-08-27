Iowa State linebackers set up to shine

AMES — Iowa State might not have a more ready-to-go position than linebacker.

The Cyclones have, at minimum, an All-Big 12 starting linebacker at all three linebacker spots and they have a proven backup at all three positions, too.

The group is led by All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose.

Rose led the nation in interceptions by a linebacker last season with five. And it should be mentioned that his pass coverage ability isn’t usually the first thing that gets brought up with Rose.

He’s a do-everything linebacker that plays well in space and excels at making one-on-one tackles.

He led the Big 12 in tackles with 96 tackles. He also had 10.5 tackles for a loss and six QB hurries.

Coach Matt Campbell has been effusive in his praise of Rose throughout the years. Those feelings haven't waned.

“What you really appreciate about Mike is when the team needed him most, he always came up with the play,” Campbell said. “He was always there for the stop or made the play. He was always where he needed to be, when he needed to be there.