Iowa State-Oklahoma State at a glance
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) breaks away from Kansas cornerback Johnquai Lewis (11) during an Oct. 3 game.

Iowa State (3-1, 3-0) at Oklahoma State (3-0, 2-0)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)

Storylines: Iowa State, ranked 17th in the nation, has not played since a 31-15 victory over Texas Tech on Oct. 10. ISU outgained Tech 516-270 with Breece Hall clicking off his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing effort, collecting 135 yards and two touchdowns. The Cyclones are 2-0 in league play for only the fifth time in their history. No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State has not played in three weeks after opening the season with wins over Tulsa (16-7), West Virginia (27-13) and Kansas (47-7). OSU All-American running back Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 339 yards and four TDs so far.

