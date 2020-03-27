Iowa State seeking special teams improvement

AMES — Iowa State’s special teams weren’t always so special in 2019.

One of the lasting images of last season was Datrone Young running face first into Deshaunte Jones on a punt return against Iowa late in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones muffed the punt, and the play sealed the victory for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State did have its bright spots in special teams. Kene Nwangwu, who will be a senior in 2020, was once again one of the top kick returners in the Big 12 in 2019 — his average of 25.2 yards per return finishing second in the conference.

The other bright spot was backup punter Joe Rivera, who filled in admirably for Corey Dunn. Dunn, the punter in 2018, missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Rivera averaged 40.6 yards per punt and landed 27 inside of the 20. As a comparison, Dunn averaged 40.3 yards per punt in 2018 and downed 23 inside of the 20. The difference between the two is Dunn had three punts over 60 yards while Rivera had just one. Those two will likely be in a battle for the starting punter position next season as they both return as seniors.