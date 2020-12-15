Iowa State stars benefiting from rooming together

AMES — There is an undisclosed location in Ames that houses three of the best college football players, not only in the region, but in the nation.

Iowa State University quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Mike Rose and running back Breece Hall all live together.

Rose and Purdy have lived together since they were freshmen. Hall joined them this season.

“I told this to Breece, but the best thing he ever did was become roommates with Brock Purdy and Mike Rose,” coach Matt Campbell said. “That probably helped a young, very talented, player to see two veteran football players.”

Hall was able to see how Purdy and Rose went about their day-to-day business. He’s also been able to see how Purdy and Rose took care of their bodies and how they prepared for games during the week.

On the other hand, with Hall’s easy-going nature, he’s been able to settle down the more high-strung duo of Purdy and Rose.

“Breece’s ability to put a smile on your face, his really relaxed demeanor, has equally made a big impact on the other two as well,” Campbell said.

Hall said he will often tell Rose that out of 10 times, Rose would only be able to tackle Hall twice.