Iowa State vs. Louisiana at a glance

Louisiana at Iowa State

Storylines: This is the first meeting between the two programs. ... Iowa State, ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll, returns 20 players — 10 on offense, 10 on defense — who have five or more career starts. ... Quarterback Brock Purdy, starting his 23rd straight game, already holds 21 school records. The Cyclones set school records last season for total offense and passing yards and averaged 32.2 points per game, second best in school history. ... Louisiana was 11-3 last season under former Alabama assistant Billy Napier and has a potent offense led by senior QB Levi Lewis. ... The Rajin’ Cajuns have two running backs — Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas — on the preseason Doak Walker watch list.