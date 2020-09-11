 Skip to main content
Iowa State vs. Louisiana at a glance
topical

{{featured_button_text}}

Louisiana at Iowa State

Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: ESPN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)

Storylines: This is the first meeting between the two programs. ... Iowa State, ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll, returns 20 players — 10 on offense, 10 on defense — who have five or more career starts. ... Quarterback Brock Purdy, starting his 23rd straight game, already holds 21 school records. The Cyclones set school records last season for total offense and passing yards and averaged 32.2 points per game, second best in school history. ... Louisiana was 11-3 last season under former Alabama assistant Billy Napier and has a potent offense led by senior QB Levi Lewis. ... The Rajin’ Cajuns have two running backs — Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas — on the preseason Doak Walker watch list.

